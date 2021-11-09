CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AB Foods to pay special dividend

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods said on Tuesday it would pay a special dividend after its balance sheet and cash flow recovered from the hiatus of the pandemic.

The group also said it expected its fast fashion chain Primark to deliver a much improved margin and profit in the new financial year after it was previously hit by store closures.

In the 53 weeks to Sept. 18 the group, which also has major sugar, grocery, ingredients and agriculture operations, said it made adjusted earnings per share of 80.1 pence, down 1%. ($1 = 0.7414 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)

#Associated British Foods#Sugar#Fast Fashion#Special Dividend#Uk#Ab Foods
