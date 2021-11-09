Demolition begins on historic downtown Las Vegas property

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A historic property in downtown Las Vegas is coming down.

The demolition of the Beverly Palms along 6th Street and Bridger Avenue started on Monday.

The hotel is owned by Downtown Partnership and it was originally purchased by Tony Hsieh, who had plans to redevelop it.

Instead, it is coming down as part of the city’s plan to clear out abandoned buildings and homes.

