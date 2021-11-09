CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Demolition begins on historic downtown Las Vegas property

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imO11_0cquWF0c00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A historic property in downtown Las Vegas is coming down.

The demolition of the Beverly Palms along 6th Street and Bridger Avenue started on Monday.

The hotel is owned by Downtown Partnership and it was originally purchased by Tony Hsieh, who had plans to redevelop it.

Instead, it is coming down as part of the city’s plan to clear out abandoned buildings and homes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 3

John Delibos
4d ago

If it isn't occupied, tear it down. The homeless belong in the 'corridor of hope' where they can access services not huddled in abandoned buildings.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8 News Now

Downtown Summerlin kicks off its annual holiday season festivities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With the holiday season around the corner, Downtown Summerlin kicking off its annual holiday season festivities Friday night. The festivities kick off with Santa Claus making an appearance and the return of its beloved ice rink Friday night. “The holidays feel extra special given many holiday events and celebrations were put on […]
FESTIVAL
8 News Now

The LINQ Promenade, Flamingo kicks off holiday season décor next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The LINQ Promenade and Flamingo Las Vegas will transform into the season’s most enchanting holiday destination next week. Starting next Friday, Nov. 19, the LINQ Promenade and Flamingo Las Vegas visitors would be able to see the festive décor to spread good cheer and enjoy the holiday spirit with the entire family. […]
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Las Vegas#Downtown Partnership
8 News Now

8 News Now

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy