First-Gen Faculty Have Advice for First-Gen Students
Monday, Nov. 8 is national First-Generation College Celebration day. It marks the beginning of First-Gen Week at CU Denver, honoring students who are the first in their families to attend college. But what about First-Gen faculty? Do they exist? Yes. We spoke to two professors who are the first in their...
Tobias Headrick, Katie Crutchfield and Shyanne Machotka, from left, are the first members of their families to enroll in college. Now in its third year, First Gen Week has daily events from Monday, Nov. 8, to Sunday, Nov. 14, including:. The complete First Gen Week programming list can be found...
As Washington State University prepares for a systemwide celebration of National First-Generation Day on Monday, Nov. 8, the university is taking this opportunity to congratulate and thank all first-generation students, faculty, and staff on each of our campuses. In the days leading up to Nov. 8, we will introduce you to some of these extraordinary individuals.
The 20 year old from Cincinnati wants to study law. She initially thought about medical school, but the activist in Rainey is making the legal profession seem pretty attractive. “I am very involved in my community and I think I could be a spokesperson on some big issues that come...
International Heroes Night will kick off Utah State University’s International Education Week, co-sponsored by the Office of Global Engagement and the International Student Council (ISC). The night, which will be held Monday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Taggart Student Center International Lounge, will feature an international karaoke competition and food, followed by an awards presentation and question-and-answer session.
De Paul University College of Law issued the following announcement on Nov. 3. As a first-generation American herself, Adriana Hernandez ('22) seeks to improve the lives of other first-generation individuals. As co-founder and treasurer of the First Generation Law Student Organization (“FirstGen”), she is focused on enhancing the educational experience for students who are the firsts in their families to attend law school, but her efforts extend far beyond that. Allison Tirres, associate dean for academic affairs and strategic initiatives, says, “Adriana is both a dedicated student and a caring volunteer in her community. When she was in my Immigration Law & Policy class, I had a chance to learn about her work helping immigrants apply for naturalization to become citizens, including assisting them with the difficult language and civics requirements. Her work with FirstGen is just one example of how she brings a spirit of public service and care to everything she does.”
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local college is setting aside time on Monday to celebrate first-generation college students. Monday is National First-Generation College Student Day, and Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) will be holding a celebration in their library from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The meaning behind...
This past summer, while working as a STAR and assisting with first-year student orientations, SAU junior nursing major Jacob Le was approached by parents with a question: What was it like to be a first-generation student at St. Ambrose?. His answer? "The university supports us," he said. "You are not...
One in four University of Nebraska students are the first members of their family to pursue higher education. For these first-generation Huskers, college is a new and exciting experience. But it can also be quite daunting. The University of Nebraska–Lincoln supports those students through First Generation Nebraska, an initiative that...
Guillermo Lezama is a physics major at UT Austin. For First-Generation College Celebration Week this week at UT Austin, Amanda Figueroa-Nieves spoke with the senior about his experiences in UTeach, the university's STEM teacher training program. How did you decide on teaching as your career path?. During my senior year...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 8, 2021) — Firsts can be scary. The first time riding a bike or learning how to drive, or a first job — all scary. Being the first in your family to do something — even scarier. Austin Huff, a first-generation University of Kentucky senior from a...
No one expected Morgan Jones to go to college. She was born into a desperately poor family from a small town in rural Ohio. “I realized I had no idea what I was doing,” Jones said about her first week of school. “I had no guidance on how to get organized, how to stay on track or the best ways to make friends — none of that.”
The University of Evansville has joined colleges and universities across the nation in recognizing the fourth-annual First-Generation College Celebration. The awareness day was created in 2017 by the Council for Opportunity for Education and Center for First-Generation Student Success. The date also coincides with the anniversary of the signing of...
First-generation college students at Mississippi State take a moment Monday [Nov. 8] to share why they are proud to be a first-gen scholar while connecting with support resources on campus. The experience of first-gen students at MSU is enhanced by TRiO Student Support Services and other campus services designed to help students navigate the college experience. For more information, visit www.firstgen.msstate.edu.
Rachael Suddarth, PhD, Associate Professor in the Master of Speech-Language Pathology program, keeps a "Bee-First!" sign proudly signifying her own First-Gen status on her office door. "I want everyone to know that this is my background and students can come talk to me," she said, "and maybe I understand where...
Salma Gudaf ’22 is majoring in allied health sciences within the College of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources. She is part of the CAHNR Ambassadors program, a group of highly engaged students who promote and serve the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources (CAHNR). Students in the program receive hands-on leadership experience through recruitment and other activities, like sharing their CAHNR Experience.
Texas Tech will kick off the week on National First-Gen College Celebration Day and will continue celebrating throughout the week. Texas Tech University's Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion will host First-Gen Week, a celebration of first-generation students that educators from across the nation observe each year. First-Gen Week is...
For some students, coming to college is a journey that they have expected, but for other students, they are making history in their family. Last week was Marquette University’s First-Gen Student Week. The week-long program took place Nov. 3 through Nov. 8 and was a time in which the university...
Penn State's College of Information Sciences and Technology hosted a virtual webinar made up of first-generation panelists Wednesday as a part of the IST Alumni Identity Talks series. The panelists first described the challenges they faced as first-generation students upon entering college. Joel Gill, now a technology manager and management...
Penn State First Gen Advocates hosted a virtual webinar Monday night to celebrate National First-Generation College Week with Eric Thomas — a motivational speaker, author, educator and pastor — as the keynote speaker. “You are here and you are important,” Thomas said, as he opened by asking the audience why...
