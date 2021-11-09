CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Bayer says head of agriculture unit quits

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer (DE:BAYGN) said on Tuesday the head of its crop science unit, Liam Condon, would quit at the end...

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
theeastcountygazette.com

Pfizer’s WhistleBlower Reveals Vaccine Data Integrity Issues

Pfizer is in the spotlight again questions arise about the company’s data integrity and regulation after some new data about poor conduct at a contract research company that helped Pfizer carry out its covid vaccine trial. According to the BMJ, in September 2020, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, Albert...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

2 Cannabis Stocks That Could Double in the Next 5 Years

Investors who buy individual stocks aim to outpace the broader markets over a period of time. But doing so requires a ton of expertise, patience, and foresight to understand long-term trends. Canadian cannabis stocks touched record highs soon after marijuana was legalized in Canada at the federal level. But these companies have grossly underperformed the broader markets in the last three years.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

Atlantica pays a sustainable dividend. Medical Properties has healthy growth ahead. Most dividend stocks have rallied this year. That's one reason why the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is below 1.3% these days, its lowest level in two decades. However, while most dividend stocks are higher, compressing their yields,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayer#Pharmaceuticals#Frankfurt#Reuters#Baygn#German#Crop Science#Ebitda
investing.com

3 Distinct Industries that are Kick-Starting Job Creation in South Africa

There is absolutely no doubt that South Africa is in the midst of a major unemployment crisis. The latest stats show that the official unemployment rate is 34.4%, a record high. The expanded unemployment figure, which includes discouraged job seekers, sits at an even more alarming 44.4%. Such high levels of unemployment are unsustainable and need to be turned around.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers. This week, load shedding in South Africa, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) launches its new Surface Laptop model, Safaricom evacuates its staff as the Ethiopian-Tigray war escalates, and Amazon’s new startup accelerator programme.
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

U.S. states file updated antitrust complaint against Alphabet's Google

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of U.S. states led by Texas have filed an amended complaint against Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Inc's Google accusing the tech giant of using coercive tactics and breaking antitrust laws in its efforts to boost its already dominant advertising business. The updated allegations are the latest in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
investing.com

UK expected to investigate Nvidia's bid for ARM on national security grounds - The Sunday Times

(Reuters) - UK ministers are expected to order an in-depth investigation of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Corp's planned 30 billion pounds($40.24 billion)acquisition of British chip designer ARM over antitrust and national security concerns, the Sunday Times. Britain's Digital and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is expected to instruct Competition & Markets Authority to...
SANTA CLARA, CA
investing.com

Could Hexo Stock Be in Some Serious Trouble?

The cannabis sector is one investors have looked to for growth in recent years. And, for the most part, this sector hasn’t disappointed. However, recent quarters have not necessarily been positive for investors in Hexo (TSX:HEXO)(NASDAQ:HEXO) stock. Since hitting a high of more than $10 per share this year, Hexo...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy and Forget About

Thermo Fisher is a growth beast that has produced returns of more than 1,100% in 10 years. Costco's latest monthly sales suggest that the company is still building on already strong numbers. Both businesses are profitable, safe investments that investors can own over the long term. Investing isn't something that...
STOCKS
investing.com

Tesla's Musk sold another $1.2 billion of stock on Nov. 12-filing

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk sold 1.2 million shares held by his trust on Nov. 12 for more than $1.2 billion, U.S. securities filings showed on Friday, adding to the multi-billion dollar list of sales reported this week. Tesla's Musk sold another $1.2 billion of stock...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Promising Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Potential WeWork-Like Turnaround

The WeWork (NYSE:WE) turn-around has was one of the more compelling stories from the stock market this year. The office-sharing company had been among THE stocks to buy before its IPO implosion, where Softbank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) had to bail out the company. However, in the past year, WeWork seems to have...
STOCKS
investing.com

Have $2,000? Then Consider My Value Stock of the Week

A massive rebound in demand for freight has provided a huge boost for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). While challenges in supply chains have caused a host of issues for most companies, it has provided a growth opportunity for Ryder. Tight capacity and favorable freight conditions bode well for Ryder's growth over the next few quarters, which is why you should consider this undervalued stock.Ryder System, Inc. (R) provides supply chain and fleet management solutions in the United States. The company offers fleet leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rental, dedicated transportation, transportation management, freight brokerage, supply-chain optimization, warehouse and distribution, and small-business solutions.
STOCKS
investing.com

Appili Therapeutics Inc (APLI)

Appili Therapeutics (APLIF): 1H GAAP EPS of -$0.30.As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and short-term investments of $10.0 million, compared to $16.1 million on March... Appili Therapeutics' favipiravir fails main goal in late-stage COVID-19 trial. Appili Therapeutics (APLIF) announces that the company's oral antiviral Avigan/Reeqonus (favipiravir) failed...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

U.S. FTC okays changes to Bristol Meyers Squibb divestiture agreement

(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Friday it approved certain modifications to Bristol Meyers Squibb’s previously approved divestiture agreement and incorporated the modifications into its consent order for the drugmaker's 2019 acquisition of Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG). The modifications relate to certain confidential provisions of agreements that Bristol Meyers...
BUSINESS
investing.com

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Rising-Rate Environment

Canadian stocks are in a bit of a bad mood following the release of some high U.S. consumer price numbers. With CPI coming in hot at 6.2%, the highest in around 31 years, the case for transitory inflation seems to be getting weaker. Undoubtedly, the U.S. Federal Reserve may be pressured to raise rates in the new year, perhaps a quarter or so sooner than expected. Over here in Canada, inflation also remains at problematic levels. With the Bank of Canada (BoC) ready to raise rates, perhaps in 2022, Canadian investors should brace themselves for the potential impact.
BUSINESS
investing.com

S&P 500 Ends Higher, but Snaps 5-Week Win Streak

Investing.com – The S&P 500 closed higher Friday, but snapped a five-week win streak after worries about inflation spiraling out of control sparked a sell-off earlier in the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.72%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.50%, or 178 points, the Nasdaq climbed 1%. Technology stocks...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy