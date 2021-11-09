STEELERS 6 points-Tomlin passes Cowher, Boswell clutch

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Chris Boswell overcame a missed extra point to kick a trio of field goals, including the game-winner from 40-yards out in the Steelers 29-27 win over Chicago Monday night.

Boswell also made a 52 and 54-yard field goal into the open end and is 15 of 16 for the year.

“Boz is a serial killer,” said Steelers captain Cam Heyward. “He’s too calm in some situations. I love Boz’s demeanor. The moment is never too big for him. I know everybody talks about the guy up in Baltimore. He’s a great kicker, but Boz is a great kicker as well. We tease him that they are 1-A and 1-B.”

Heyward glad to have him after a second half without him in Cleveland.

“I’ve been on the side where we haven’t had kickers whether that was by injury or by bringing in kickers who couldn’t kick,” Heyward said. “To have Boz is pretty nice.”

Boswell said he healed up pretty quick and just had mild concussion symptoms after the hit on the fake field goal.

“I’m just glad I was out there tonight and could do my part,” Boswell said.

Tomlin win 150

Mike Tomlin passed Bill Cowher for second on the all-time Steelers coaching wins list with number 150. Tomlin did it in eight fewer games and is 150-81-1 in his career.

“I’m just appreciative of the standards that have been set by those that have come before me,” Tomlin said. “All of us here. That standard, it’s inspirational for us. It inspires us, it challenges us. I’m just thankful to be a part of this thing that is the Pittsburgh Steelers, and I work to do my job to uphold the standard.”

“Yeah, congratulations to him,” Roethlisberger said. “I didn’t know that. This team is full of tradition and history. And so, I’m sure that he’s proud of it, and he should be.”

Freiermuth pair

Roethlisberger said he’s pretty confident in Pat Freiermuth, but laughed that he’s still a rookie. Freiermuth caught a pair of touchdowns and now has four on the season. That’s one fewer than All-Pro Travis Kelce.

The second TD came on another combat catch where the rookie had to work around a defensive back to grab the 10-yarder.

“That’s part of my job to catch the football,” Freiermuth said. “When the ball is in the air and I see it come my way. I make that play a million times in my backyard when I was a little kid. I think it translates to now.”

Freiermuth said he gets fired up by the ‘muuutthhs’ from the crowd during the game. He also said it was awesome to meet former Steelers TE Heath Miller for the first time before the game.

Marsh explains

Linebacker Cassius Marsh signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in March and made his most impactful play Monday night, as a member of the Bears.

Marsh sacked Ben Roethlisberger for a loss of nine, creating a fourth and 15. In his excitement to show his old team what he did. Marsh called for a taunting penalty, giving the Steelers a first down, leading to the 52-yard field goal.

Roethlisberger said he didn’t remember what Marsh said. Tomlin said he didn’t know what was said either. Marsh said it was clear it wasn't taunting, he's been doing that celebration his whole career. What really had him mad was the run in with the ref had him miffed afterwards.

“On my way to the sideline,” Marsh said. “I got hip-checked by the ref. It’s pretty clear. If I were to do that to a ref or even touch a ref. We would get kicked out of the game. Possibly suspended and fined. I think that was incredibly inappropriate.”

Watt movement

TJ Watt’s second sack of the game tied him with Joey Porter for sixth on the Steelers all-time sack list with 60. His third not only passed Porter, but a half sack ahead of teammate Heyward. He’s now 15 and a half behind Jason Gildon for fourth place.

Watt also got to 60 in the fourth fewest games in NFL history (Reggie White, JJ Watt, Derrick Thomas).

“I don’t have time now to worry about individual accomplishments now,” Watt said. “We are trying to win football games.”

Up Next

Steelers host winless Detroit Sunday at 1p.