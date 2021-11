BLAINE, Wash. — Washington's border with Canada will reopen on Monday, Nov. 8, after more than a year and a half of being closed to non-essential travelers. Canada and the U.S. agreed to temporarily close the border in March 2020 in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Canadian border reopened to vaccinated American travelers in August, but the Biden administration chose to keep the U.S. border closed as COVID-19 cases remained high.

