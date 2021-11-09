Two new COVID deaths reported over weekend

Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 71 new COVID-19 infections over the weekend and two new deaths.

The deaths, one each in Lewis and Nez Perce counties, included on person in their 70s and the other in their 80s.

Lewis County had seven new cases Monday; Clearwater County reported 12; Idaho County had 16; Latah County had 14 and Nez Perce County added 22 new cases.

Whitman County reported 18 new infections; Garfield County had two and Asotin County reported 12 new cases since Friday for a 14-day count on Monday of 107 with one hospitalization and no new deaths.

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center reported six patients who are being treated at the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. That’s down from eight a week ago and a decrease from 14 on Oct. 25.

Syringa General Hospital and Clinics in Grangeville is holding a pediatric vaccine clinic for patients ages 5 to 11 on Wednesday. People wishing to schedule an appointment may call (208) 451-7770.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine for children 5 to 11 years of age. The two doses are administered at least 21 days apart, like the vaccine for those 12 years of age and older. However, the vaccine for children 5-11 years of age is a different formulation and smaller dose size.

Fact sheets for providers and recipients and caregivers can be found at bit.ly/3qitlJI. Or visit syrignahospital.org and click on the red COVID-19 tab.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 today at 1:30 p.m. via Webex.

Health department officials, along with Dr. Guillermo Guzman, an OB/GYN at Saint Alphonsus Health System in Boise, will be available to answer questions.

The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode at this link bit.ly/2Yry9Rx.

The Idaho Board of Health and Welfare will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 7 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday via Webex and in Boise. Because of COVID-19 precautions, meeting attendance is available via WebEx: phone 1-415-655-0003, meeting number 177 727 8827, password 98476623. In accordance with title 74, chapter 2, limited in-person attendance is available in Room 3A in the PTC Building, 450 W. State St., Boise.

Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.