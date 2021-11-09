Clarkston School Board OKs ballot levy

The Clarkston School Board unanimously approved a resolution at its Monday meeting to place a $4.2 million school programs and operations levy on the Feb. 8 ballot.

The levy is for $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed valuation for a total of $4.2 million, an increase of 4 cents from the current levy.

“So for 4 cents, we can have the same level of funding,” said Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton.

Ballots will be mailed out in January to ask voters to replace the current levy that is set to expire — it was approved in 2018. The levy is run every four years and the district wouldn’t start collecting funds until 2023.

The $4.2 million is based on projected growth of the property owners. The rate could go down if the assessed property value increases, but it will not go over the $2.50.

The levy will keep funding at its current level without removing programs, teachers or staff. Almost $2 million was cut in the 2019-20 school year and the district was also affected financially by COVID-19 because of decreased enrollment.

“If we’re going to maintain current staffing levels, then 2.50 is what we need to go with,” Knowlton said.

The levy supports programs, staff and operating expenses including art, music, physical education, teacher training, technology, athletics and activities, maintenance, security and operating costs that are not funded by the state.

Board President Dennis Lenz facilitated the meeting and all board members were present. Board member Miles Sidener approved the levy consideration and it was seconded by Jim Nelly.

