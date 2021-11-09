CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘It’s being abused by an entire belief system’: a haunting film on sexual abuse by Catholic clergy

By David Smith in Washington
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyMhM_0cquUfpo00
Procession: ‘What you see in the film is six very different men who are in six very different places in their lives. But the common thing is this awful feeling will not go away.’

Everything in the bedroom is white including a white crucifix on a white wall. A holy man sits on the corner of a bed, trousers off, legs open. “You need to confess everything,” he says, gripping a young boy’s arm to pull him closer. “The Catholic church has been very good to you, to your mother, to your brother and sister.

“You don’t want that to all go away, do you? So tell me, what else have you done wrong? What about when you think of girls? What do you do when you think of girls? If you can’t tell me, then you can show me. Show me what you do when you have impure thoughts.”

The disturbing scene, with its sinister music, is interrupted by a roar of “cut!” It comes from Ed Gavagan, on whose childhood memories this narrative was based. Later, discovering that the criminal case against his alleged abuser has been dropped, Gavagan vents his frustration by smashing up the all-white set with a sledgehammer.

This is one vignette from Procession, a haunting documentary that follows six men making short films inspired by their childhood trauma of being sexually abused by Catholic clergy and priests.

The Netflix movie shows the group from Kansas City working through their experiences as a collective by scripting, directing and acting fictional scenes based on their memories and dreams. They dig into the rituals, culture and hierarchies of the church that silenced them.

Director Robert Greene’s inspiration was not Spotlight, the Oscar-winning film about a church sex abuse scandal in Boston, but an August 2018 press conference with four men who spoke of being abused as boys by Catholic priests and called for grand jury-style investigations.

“I saw this news conference and I totally fell in love with these guys and I almost couldn’t believe how moved I was by them,” he says via Zoom from home in Columbia, Missouri. Greene and a producer made contact with the men’s lawyer, Rebecca Randles, and proposed their radical idea for the film. She then approached the men with it.

Greene, 45, recalls: “Of course they were skeptical coming in. They were full of doubt. It’s the most distrustful group of people for a very good reason. But I don’t mind that. In fact, I celebrate that a little bit because you don’t do this kind of work without a considerable amount of doubt.

“You have to honor the risk being taken by honoring the doubt and the worry and the concern, so that worry and concern helped us build the metaphorical room that we would work in. But importantly, they always knew that in that room, there were always doors. They always had ways out. They never had to do anything.

“The first meeting that you see in the film, I was upfront with them: ‘Look, this could be it. We could just talk about this and maybe we decide it’s not worth doing it and move on. You may think I’m not serious – how could a film-maker say that? – but I’m dead serious.’ Part of the point of that first meeting was to decide, do we want to do this at all?”

Procession is not based on drama therapy but clearly influenced by its ideas. The six, including a location scout and interior designer, saw the potential to confront long buried parts of themselves. They took on roles in each other’s stories and used the same young actor, Terrick Trobough, to play themselves in every segment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bO06t_0cquUfpo00
Ed Gavagan, Michael Sandridge and Dan Laurine in Procession. Photograph: Netflix

Greene, making his seventh feature documentary, explains: “You make art for therapeutic reasons. That idea pretty much made sense to everybody on a basic level. They might say it’s weird but these are guys that Rebecca put into the room. She picked the guys that she thought could get something out of it and actually make it happen and could get through it safely.

“The way she put it is: these are all guys who had their voice taken away at some point in the process so for those guys, it makes a lot of sense that, ‘Hey, we’re going to make something together,’ as an antidote to what happened to them. In that first meeting, Ed starts talking about, ‘It’s showtime, folks’, and everyone got it.”

None of the men regretted that choice – one describes feeling a transition from victim to survivor – although raw emotions often surfaced. Greene admits: “Every single step along the way was difficult. In fact, every step remains difficult even today, when we’re talking about the film coming out or screenings that we’re going to.

“None of this is easy but it’s a testament to the overall idea and the process of the film that there was never a ‘Hey, stop recording,’ because the camera being a part of it was instrumental in why they were doing things.”

It had never been Greene’s intention to take the men back to the locations where the sexual abuse took place. But Gavagan asked to return to Cheyenne, Wyoming, to revive a childhood memory of a bell he used to ring. He steps inside the church for the first time in more than 30 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vh1I9_0cquUfpo00
Photograph: Netflix

Greene says: “You see it in the film and he rings this bell and he’s immediately brought back to his childhood in a way that is incredibly cathartic and those other guys saw it and they told the other guys and the ball started rolling.

“Ed knew that he would have not done that without the guys and without the camera. Once we all realized with the guys and the camera, we’re almost invincible, that’s how we went into it. It was almost like, what else can we do? Because we started seeing results.”

This is also a story of justice delayed and denied. Although four of the men received settlements from civil lawsuits, none of the accused priests was charged with a crime. Earlier this year the Vatican cleared the man who allegedly preyed on Gavagan, Bishop Joseph Hart of Cheyenne, Wyoming of multiple allegations that he sexually abused minors and teenagers.

To Greene, it was a pattern in which police departments are cowed by the church, courts force survivors to relive their story over and over and not even a written promise from the Pope can pierce the inertia. As the project went on, what did he observe about the legacy of abuse in these men’s lives?

“These guys, to varying degrees, consider themselves the lucky ones,” he says. “They are alive and it’s that simple. That’s a really good way to frame what the experience of living with this trauma is like. It’s just the fact that being alive is considered lucky. They didn’t end up on drugs or they didn’t end up suicidal. Many of them dealt with suicidal thoughts their whole lives and sometimes they didn’t even know why.

“What you see in the film is six very different men who are in six very different places in their lives. But the common thing is this awful feeling will not go away. This feeling of shame, this feeling of being disconnected from your your childhood self.”

He adds: “The thing to know about this abuse is not just being sexually abused in such a tender age, it’s being abused by an entire belief system. The Catholic church indoctrinates believers into a worldview which is demonstrated by these rituals and symbols and so it’s a level of abuse that is just very difficult to comprehend. There’s no fixing that. There’s no giving back to these guys what was taken from them. All we could hope to do is move forward.”

  • Procession is out in cinemas on 12 November and available on Netflix on 19 November
  • In the US, call or text the Childhelp abuse hotline on 800-422-4453. In the UK, the NSPCC offers support to children on 0800 1111, and adults concerned about a child on 0808 800 5000. The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (Napac) offers support for adult survivors on 0808 801 0331. In Australia, children, young adults, parents and teachers can contact the Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or Bravehearts on 1800 272 831, and adult survivors can contact Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380. Other sources of help can be found at Child Helplines International

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Lincoln Journal Star

Watch now: Attorney General details report on clergy abuse

After a three-year investigation, the state has identified 258 documented victims of sexual abuse and misconduct by 57 Catholic Church officials, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said Thursday. Tags. Field59. Nebraska clergy sex abuse report: 258 victims, 57 predators, no prosecutions. The findings prompted the state’s three bishops to offer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nonpareilonline.com

Nebraska clergy abuse report: 258 victims, 57 predators, no prosecutions

After a three-year investigation, the state has identified 258 documented victims of sexual abuse and misconduct by 57 Catholic Church officials, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said Thursday. The victims, who reported abuse dating back decades, include 97 from the Lincoln Diocese, 158 from the Omaha Diocese and three from...
NEBRASKA STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Greene
CBS Detroit

True Crime: Dr. Oz Asks Nancy Grace Why The Unsolved Murder Of Jonbenet Ramsey Has Stuck Out In People’s Minds

As the 25th anniversary of the murder of JonBenet Ramsey approaches, the tragic fate of the six-year-old continues to baffle authorities and the public alike. Today, Dr. Oz and his experts examine what it is about this case that’s kept it so fresh in everyone’s minds. They discuss the different theories over the years, how new DNA technology could play a critical role in closing the case, and if there is a new suspect in the investigation. Investigator John San Agustin takes Dr. Oz inside a model of the Ramsey home with exclusive insights on the evidence found and reveals what he believes needs to happen to solve this brutal murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Catholic Priests#Abuser#Movies
Health

What Is Narcissistic Abuse Syndrome? This Manipulative Relationship Dynamic Can Damage Your Mental Health

Abusive relationships and personality disorders don't always go hand-in-hand. But if your partner is a narcissist, life can be particularly difficult. Living with a narcissistic partner can lead to a phenomenon called narcissistic abuse syndrome (also known as narcissistic victim syndrome), in which a person's self-confidence and mental health are adversely affected.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CBS Detroit

True Crime: Jonbenét Ramsey Bombshell Allegations: Boulder Police Accused Of Sitting On Crucial Dna Evidence

Today, Dr. Oz examines bombshell new allegations in the investigation of JonBenét Ramsey’s brutal murder. Investigative reporter Paula Woodward speaks out about never-before-seen case files that allegedly reveal Boulder authorities are sitting on evidence from the Ramsey family’s basement that could be analyzed using modern DNA testing and solve the case once and for all. She also tells Dr. Oz why she thinks police refuse to consider a suspect other than JonBenét’s late mom, Patsy Ramsey, and how this case will go unsolved if it remains in the jurisdiction of the Boulder Police Department.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
MedPage Today

Whistleblower Physician Killed in Plane Crash Ahead of Settlement

A crush of physicians, anesthesiology staffing firms, and outpatient surgery centers in Georgia will pay $28 million to resolve federal kickback allegations -- but the physician whistleblower who helped set the proceedings in motion died before she could see the outcome. Kathleen Hartney-Velazco, MD, owner of Capitol Anesthesiology, died in...
CENTENNIAL, CO
Telegraph

I was just a black person on a night out - that racist attack changed my life

For me, Black History Month means two things. It’s the celebration of black people and acknowledging their achievements which often fly under the radar - like how Jason Robinson was the first black captain of the English men’s rugby team which, for whatever reason, wasn’t properly given its kudos at the time.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy