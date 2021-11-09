Woman struck by paintball gun on her way home from Outside Lands

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco woman is now facing partial blindness after someone shot her in the eye with a paintball gun in a random attack.

The victim says she was on her way home from Outside Lands Halloween Weekend when the suspects drove by and began firing off rounds at a bus stop near Sunset Boulevard and Noriega Street in the Sunset District.

Zoe Gisewhite says she and her boyfriend were both hit several times in the attack early Saturday morning.

However, she quickly realized the severity of what happened when one of the paintballs hit her directly in the left eye and immediately she saw black.

Now, more than a week later, her vision is still gone and she’s speaking out in hopes that the suspects are held responsible.

“I can’t see. I don’t know what is going on. I’m not going to work and I’m just sitting here wondering what my life holds,” Gisewhite said.

“Immediately I had peeled something off my face, it was paint and I tried to look at my hand because I had gotten smacked in the hand and it hurt really bad. I couldn’t see it and then it really clicked that I’m not seeing anything,” Gisewhite said.

Over the last week, Gisewhite’s taken photos to monitor the progress and despite superficial heeling, Gisewhite says she still can’t see out of her eye.

She’s consulted with multiple doctors, all still unsure whether or not the damage will be permanent.

“There’s a lot of things that it could be but it doesn’t sound like any of them are like you’re going to walk away with the vision you had before this happened,” Gisewhite said.

Gisewhite can’t rationalize why someone was driving around, shooting people with paintballs but believes it was some sort of Halloween weekend prank gone wrong.

Her boyfriend set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her medical expenses as the injury left her temporarily unable to work at her job as a colorist at a hair salon.

“It’s just uncomfortable. I feel weird. My life is weird now. I’m just trying to adjust,” Gisewhite said.

Since sharing her story online and on social media, Gisewhite says she’s had several people reach out to her explaining similar situations that happened to them Halloween weekend in San Francisco and being shot at by paintball guns.

Gisewhite says she’s working with several neighbors in the area to compile surveillance video.

