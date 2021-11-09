CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nicki Minaj Looks Pretty In Pink In Latest IG Pic

By Sharde Gillam
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Exni2_0cquTU6u00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VbAbd_0cquTU6u00

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty


Nicki Minaj looks pretty in pink in her latest Instagram pic and we’re loving the monochromatic look on the rap star!

In a two-picture photo carousel, the self-proclaimed Barbie shared an archived pic of herself wearing all pink from head to toe including a short, pink dress, pink slides, a ping wig, pink sunnies, and a pink purse. To add an extra pizzaz to the pic, she sat cross-legged in a pink chair and donned pink stiletto-shaped nails. She accessorized the look with her signature blinged-out Barbie chain and wore blinged-out bracelets and rings on her wrist, ankles, and fingers.

“#BarbieTingz #Archives ,” the rapper captioned the photo set. Check out the look below!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Many of Nicki’s 162 million IG followers flooded the rapper’s IG comments with their stamps of approval, posting a flurry of heart eye, diamond, and fire emojis to as well as comments about her beauty. “Pretty in Pink ,” one fan wrote while another said, “Baddest .”

We’re loving this all-pink look on the rap star!

Don’t miss…

5 Times Nicki Minaj Served Us Lewks On a Platter

Nicki Minaj Channels A Blonde Bombshell In Her Latest Instagram Post

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kylie Jenner again accused of ‘blackfishing’ after appearing to have darker skin in Instagram video

Kylie Jenner has again come under fire for accusations of “blackfishing” after sharing a selfie video on her Instagram stories with a noticeably darker skin tone. The cosmetics mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received backlash after posting the video on Sunday. In the clip, she can be seen listening to Smoke by Don Toliver featuring HVN and SoFaygo in a car. She gazes into the camera before revealing her look for the day and placing her hand on her pregnant stomach. Viewers immediately noticed that the 24-year-old’s skin complexion was darker than usual..@KylieJenner looks gorgeous in...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Posts & Deletes Vacation Pictures With Diddy To Instagram

Over the last few months, rappers Diddy and Yung Miami have been fuelling romance rumours. Back in June, they were spotted holding hands, and as cuffing season approached they dropped more and more hints that they were spending time together on social media, including some seriously thirsty comments. Earlier today,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ping#Pretty In Pink#Ig
Sea Coast Echo

Candiace Dillard Bassett 'didn't recognise' Nicki Minaj

Candiace Dillard Bassett "didn't even recognise" Nicki Minaj when she arrived to shoot 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' reunion special. The 38-year-old rapper sat down with the show's cast to film the reunion, and Candiace admits she didn't initially recognise Nicki when she emerged "from the back of the set".
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Cuddles Up To Drake For The ‘Lover Boy’s 35th Birthday: Photos

The two rappers posed for photos, and Nicki Minaj wished Drizzy a very happy birthday in the pictures posted to her Instagram Story. A belated happy birthday to Drake, who turned 35 on Sunday October 24. To celebrate the Certified Lover Boy rapper’s special day, his friend Nicki Minaj, 38, took to her Instagram Stories to share a few photos of herself cozying up to the rapper. She paid tribute to her pal in two photos, where they both seemed incredibly close, as the “Super Bass” star wished Drake a very happy birthday.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Nicki Minaj Becomes Third Female Rapper to Earn Diamond Plaque With "Super Bass"

Nicki Minaj is now the third female rapper in history to earn a diamond plaque, as the RIAA confirmed that “Super Bass” has sold over 10 million units. The certification arrives a decade after it was released, with the rapper taking to Instagram to share a message of gratitude. “#SuperBassDiamond Thank you for over a decade of support. #Barbz (special thx to Ester Dean, Kane, Juice, Taylor Swift, Sofia Grace & Rosie, Ellen, Young Money/Cash Money & Republic,” she wrote as the post showed off her plaque. “This one was released b4 the streaming era, so millions of fans actually purchased the song. I’m so grateful for you guys. Sending love & blessings your way.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hot969boston.com

Elton John Teams Up With Young Thug & Nicki Minaj On ‘Always Love You’

Elton John taps in rappers Young Thug and Nicki Minaj for “Always Love You” for his album The Lockdown Sessions. On this melodic track, Elton plays the piano and sings the intro and chorus prior to Thug’s and Nicki’s verses. Elton and Thug take on the last chorus together and Nicki finishes out the song leading on the outro.
MUSIC
E! News

Nicki Minaj Steals the Show in The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Trailer

Watch: Nicki Minaj STEALS The Spotlight In "RHOP" Reunion Trailer. The trailer for the highly anticipated Real Housewives of Potomac season six reunion is finally here, and between the soundbites of Nicki Minaj grilling Ashley Darby about lugging her breast milk to a girls trip just to start drama and Wendy Osefo revealing she brought poster board-sized receipts, it does not disappoint.
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” is Now a Diamond Single

Nicki Minaj is officially a diamond-selling artist. Nicki’s smash hit “Super Bass” has officially sold 10 million units. In celebration, Minaj showed off the diamond plaque and penned a message to her fans and those who helped make the achievement happen on Instagram. “Thank you for over a decade of...
MUSIC
bitcoinist.com

Nicki Minaj Tweets After Happy Hippos Pre-Sale Launch

Happy Hippos NFT, a collection of programmatically, randomly AI-generated NFTs on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is accessible through the Infinity8.io platform, a philanthropic NFT marketplace that won the Best NFT Marketplace Award 2021. In Happy Hippos the first generation consists of 8888 Hippos assembled from over 1 million options. Happy...
CELEBRITIES
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

652
Followers
461
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy