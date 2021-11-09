Hey Guys, Do You Know Why Women Usually Live Longer Than Men?
unsplash
It's because it takes women longer to get ready!!!! Haha
I think it's related to the Hormones. Males have much higher levels of testosterone than females. Male eunuchs consistently live longer than intact males.
There are a number of reasons, but two big ones are that they abuse their bodies far more than women do (mostly with alcohol and junk food), and they don’t go to the doctor and take care of their health as well as women do.
The thing is, men usually get involved in high-risk occupations that expose them to death not to mention the crazy and silly things they are fond of doing. It is not uncommon to find men daring each other to do weird things or even boldly playing around with extremely dangerous objects. It appears as though they never see the danger likely to befall them in doing all these.
Men have on average a weaker autoimmune system and less endurance. Couple this with a toxic culture that ties masculinity with dangerous activities and unhealthy habits and they get an average lower life expectancy
There is evidence that the immune system works better in women than in men, and that a robust immune system is associated with longevity. The downside of this is that women are more likely to develop autoimmune disorders than men are. There is also evidence that menstruation, by reducing the iron stores of the body, is somewhat protective against heart attacks. Many men die of heart attacks in late middle age. Premenopausal women are less likely to have heart attacks than men of the same age.
