Learn more about data mobility and data migration and address your concerns around sizing and support. You may not remember but there was a time when we used tape backup to migrate data from a legacy storage to new storage and the most important concerns were capacity and availability. We now live in the age of intelligent data storage and data services – where performance and capacity have evolved into efficiency and the requirements for availability and ease of management have become increasingly relevant. Just as important as capacity and performance requirements including growth for next years, additional functionality planned or infrastructure details including SAN and host connectivity is planning the data migration.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO