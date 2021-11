Good morning, as I gaze out the west window the full moon hangs in all its splendor. As always I stand in awe how it is not altered even a tad in the midst of the rocking changes and uncertainties of the world. Take this, the moon has no light of its own. It merrily reflects the sun. Amazing. That’s just how I want to be — no light of my own, but unshakably reflecting the Lord through the adverse seasons of life.

