Charles Klutz

Nov. 13-21 St Luke Church of Opportunity, located at 126 Brookside Lane, Morganton, will hold its 28th Church Anniversary and 1st Holy Convocation. Day sessions as well as evening worship services will be held and are open to the public. Topics include: A Stronger Pulpit, Prayer, Media Ministry, Believers and Grief, much more. Worship Services will have different speakers as well as nightly Praise and Worship. Registration is open and you can register at: stlukechurchofopportunity.org. Temperatures will be taken at the door and mask are suggested for all.

LENOIR, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO