Charles Klutz

Charles Newman will become a bar mitzvah on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Park Synagogue. Charles is the son of Allison and Marc Newman of Pepper Pike and the brother of Parker. He is the grandson of Barbara and Stephen Somogyi. He is the great-grandson of Blanche and Abraham Adelstein, Magda Greenfield, and Ilona and Bernard Schonfeld, all of blessed memory. Charles attends Orange Middle School. He enjoys football, basketball, lacrosse, skiing, and spending quality time with family and friends.
