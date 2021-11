Traveling to Copperas Cove the Lady Tigers had some revenge on teams they lost to in the regular season. SB opened up with Cove who beat them early in the year easily in two sets. In the first set SB jumped out to a big lead 15- 8. Cove was surprised with the great net play and defense by Gabby Lewis and Lyza Leblanc. With a 20-12 lead service errors and miscommunication plagued SB once again. SB fell to Cove 23-25 in the first set. Cove had great momentum going in to the second set . Cove leading 11-9 after the last rotation Sb struggled to get their mojo back and fought hard but it was not enough and lost the second set 21-25.

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO