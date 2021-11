If the Golden State Warriors pursue a trade for Ben Simmons, they reportedly won't include their top two draft picks from the past two years. Appearing on the HoopsHype Podcast, Anthony Slater of The Athletic said it's hard to "see a fit with the Warriors" for Simmons because team governor Joe Lacob "values [Jonathan] Kuminga and [James] Wiseman and their futures more than other teams do right now."

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO