Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Continues scorching Earth

If the reason why Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley made DeMar DeRozan a free-agency priority this summer was not clear then, it sure is now. The four-time All-Star has looked the part (and then some) in his first seven games in a Chicago Bulls uniform. In fact, he has arguably been the primary catalyst of the team’s 6-1 record, which is not only tied for the league’s best mark, but also serves as the organization’s best start since the 2011-12 season. For rising young talents like Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball, as well as an All-Star-caliber big man who has limited playoff success, the experience DeRozan has brought to the table has been the perfect steering wheel.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO