NBA

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Continues scorching Earth

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

DeRozan piled up 28 points (10-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal in...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
Chicago Tribune

‘We keep the fight’: With the Chicago Bulls down by 19, DeMar DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu lead a huge 4th-quarter rally to beat the Boston Celtics 128-114

You can’t tell by looking at the box score that Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is playing in pain. Coming off a strong 26-point performance against the Utah Jazz, LaVine hasn’t shown any visible signs of distress since suffering torn ligaments in his left thumb one week ago. But LaVine can feel the difference, even if it’s not noticeable to the naked eye. “I can’t shoot the same,” he said ...
NBA
Reuters

DeMar DeRozan lights it up as Bulls storm past Celtics

EditorsNote: 9th graf, take out extraneous word; smalller changes elsewhere. DeMar DeRozan had a game-high 37 points on 15-of-20 shooting and added seven rebounds, Zach LaVine had 26 points and seven assists, and the Chicago Bulls rallied past the Boston Celtics for a 128-114 road win on Monday night. The...
NBA
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Kevin Durant
basketballnews.com

DeMoralizing: How DeMar DeRozan has transformed Chicago's offense

It's easy to gravitate towards a tough shot-maker. How cool is it to see a player defended well, pushed to an uncomfortable spot and knock down a jumper or convert a contested finish anyway?. And for the defender(s) of said shot, how must that feel? To do everything right, only...
NBA
bardown.com

The Bulls came back from down 19 points and fans are loving DeMar DeRozan

With the flurry of acquisitions the Bulls made in the offseason they made one thing clear. Their time is NOW. With Zach Lavine in his prime and the young players taking a bit too long to develop the Bulls brought in Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan to beef up the squad with quality veterans who can contribute immediately.
NBA
#Bulls#Earth#Fg
warriorscentral.com

DeMar DeRozan’s Challenge To Bulls Amid Blowout Loss To Stephen Curry, Warriors

Bulls star DeMar DeRozan was vocal after the game on why the loss was a vital one for his team to face. Via Cody Westerlund: "It's really our first adversity," said the Bulls star. And that's where adversity builds a lot of character, so I'm pretty sure we're going to look at a lot of film tomorrow and figure out what we can do and be better at next game.
NBA
Daily Trojan

Evan Mobley and DeMar DeRozan lead standout Trojans in NBA

The NBA possesses a completely different outlook this season. Referees are striking down on foul-baiting; offenses are struggling to score at the high caliber we have seen over the past few years and team defenses are thriving. Let’s take a look at how some former Trojans have fared so far in the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.
NBA
bleachernation.com

DeMar DeRozan Is Making It Happen (On And Off The Court)

If the reason why Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley made DeMar DeRozan a free-agency priority this summer was not clear then, it sure is now. The four-time All-Star has looked the part (and then some) in his first seven games in a Chicago Bulls uniform. In fact, he has arguably been the primary catalyst of the team’s 6-1 record, which is not only tied for the league’s best mark, but also serves as the organization’s best start since the 2011-12 season. For rising young talents like Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball, as well as an All-Star-caliber big man who has limited playoff success, the experience DeRozan has brought to the table has been the perfect steering wheel.
NBA
Heat Nation

Jimmy Butler hilariously trolls DeMar DeRozan with latest Instagram post

Miami Heat veteran Jimmy Butler used social media to troll DeMar DeRozan, who’s having another solid year with his new team, the Chicago Bulls. Butler’s comment seems to be a show of support for the 32-year-old DeRozan, who’s had to deal with criticism about whether he is still capable of performing at a high level.
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

Veteran DeMar DeRozan brings a needed calm to the Bulls

PHILADELPHIA — There’s a much-needed calm to Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan. It’s not laid-back, California cool as much as it’s a veteran player letting his teammates know, ‘‘If you fall, I’ve got you.’’. DeRozan has brought a ton of intangibles to the Bulls, but his calm might be the most...
NBA
Daily Herald

DeRozan's calm, Bulls' fire fuel big comeback in Boston

Maybe it's a stretch to make this connection, but this fact was just sitting in Monday's game notes. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the last NBA team to start 4-0 after finishing at least 10 games under .500 the previous season was the 2007-08 Boston Celtics, who won the championship behind a big three of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen.
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: DeMar DeRozan already putting one narrative to bed

The biggest narrative around the Chicago Bulls this offseason was how they just wouldn’t work. They didn’t fit on offense. They wouldn’t play enough defense. All of these were written about extensively as they continued a full-on rebuild that began at the trade deadline the season before. Perhaps no other...
NBA
NBA

Chuck Checks In: DeRozan, LaVine fuel Bulls Comeback Win

FINAL FROM BOSTON: Bulls 128, Boston 114, (Bulls: 6-1, 3-0 on the road) LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (37 pts), Boston- Brown (28 pts) LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (10), Boston- Horford (10) LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Vucevic (9), Boston- Schroder (5). CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls, who entered the game...
NBA
Yardbarker

DeRozan, Bulls Fall Just Short and Fall to 76ers

The Chicago Bulls aimed to erase yet another double-digit deficit on the road, but this time it was too little, too late. Seth Curry hit a clutch jump shot for Philadelphia with just 10 seconds remaining that put the 76ers’ lead out of reach for good. A Joel Embiid foul on DeMar DeRozan was overturned on the next possession, the Sixers won the jump ball, and the Bulls dropped their second loss of the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls vs. Celtics: DeMar DeRozan's 37 points helps lead gutsy 19-point comeback win for Chicago

The Chicago Bulls are off to their best start since 2012 (6-1), and they have DeMar DeRozan to thank for that after a 37-point performance led the Bulls back from a 19-point deficit against the Boston Celtics on Monday night. From start to finish, DeRozan couldn't miss, shooting an absurd 75 percent from the field (15-for-20), and connecting on three of his four 3-point attempts. It was the second-straight 30-point performance for DeRozan, after putting up 32 points in a win over the Utah Jazz over the weekend.
NBA

