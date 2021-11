WASHINGTON STATE DUG itself an early hole, impressively filled it back in, and then tired in the second half in a 38-24 loss at No. 3 Oregon. The last TDs, one by Oregon and one by Wazzu, came in garbage time. But at the time of Oregon's score, Wazzu had held the ball on offense only a little over 22 minutes late in the fourth. The Cougs (5-5/4-3 Pac-12) now have two chances to get one win and become bowl eligible.

