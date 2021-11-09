CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

S.Korean stocks end little changed, U.S. inflation data in focus

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* KOSPI little changed, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended flat on Tuesday, despite record closing highs on Wall Street, as traders stayed cautious ahead of the inflation data from the United States. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 2.26 points, or 0.08%, at 2,962.46, snapping two straight sessions of declines. It slid 0.31% on Monday.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.14%, while peer SK Hynix and platform company Naver rose 1.40% and 2.33%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 137.8 billion won ($116.59 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Weighing on the sentiment was a dire shortage of urea solution - material used in diesel vehicles and factories to cut emissions, threatening to stall commercial transport and industries.

** The won ended at 1,177.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.50% higher than its previous close at 1,183.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,177.0 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,177.7.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.18 points to 108.80.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.7 basis points to 1.859%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.2 basis points to 2.296%. ($1 = 1,181.8900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Technology Stocks#Seoul#Kospi#South Korean#Samsung Electronics#Sk Hynix#Treasury
Reuters

Japan considering resuming domestic travel subsidies mid-Jan - Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan's government is considering resuming subsidies aimed at promoting domestic tourism as early as mid-January, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday. The move will ease the strain on airlines and hotels hit by shrinking travel from the coronavirus pandemic, and underscore hopes among policymakers to...
TRAVEL
CNN

China's top chipmaker just lost a quarter of its board overnight

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China's leading chipmaker is going through another massive leadership shake-up. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) announced a wave of resignations in stock exchange filings Thursday evening. As many as four directors stepped down effective immediately, including Vice Chairman Chiang Shang-yi, who had joined the company just barely a year ago from Taiwanese chipmaking giant TSMC.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

U.S. consumer sentiment plunges to 10-year low on inflation worries -UMich

Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment plunged in early November to the lowest level in a decade as surging inflation cut into households’ living standards, with few believing policymakers are taking sufficient steps to mitigate the issue, a widely followed survey published on Friday showed. The University of Michigan’s...
BUSINESS
WWL-AMFM

Business: US dollar gains strength

Oil prices are off about 1% in early trading Friday as the US dollar continues to gain strength. Brent crude is down to around $82 a barrel while WTI futures are near $80 a barrel.
MARKETS
AFP

US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Forward Guidance: Inflation Data in Focus as Supply Chain Disruptions Drag on

A busier calendar of economic data will be headlined by October inflation numbers. We expect the inflation rate ticked up to 4.5% reflecting higher food, gasoline, and home purchase/ownership costs. Annual CPI growth is still being biased higher by weak year-ago comparables when the economic impact of the pandemic was more severe. Price growth has been broadening versus pre-pandemic (2019) levels as well, and that is expected to continue in October. Retail food prices, particularly for meat, have increased substantially in recent months following an earlier jump in agricultural commodity prices. Prices at the pump rose 5.1% from September to October, building on already elevated levels. Shelter costs, particularly owner’s replacement costs and other owned accommodation costs (realtor/broker fees) have been key drivers of price growth above pre-pandemic trends and that likely continued in October given a reacceleration in home resale prices. Auto related components including new vehicle and car rental and leasing costs are expected to show another increase as supply continues to be curtailed by the continuation of the global semi-conductor shortage.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy