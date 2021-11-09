S.Korean stocks end little changed, U.S. inflation data in focus

* KOSPI little changed, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended flat on Tuesday, despite record closing highs on Wall Street, as traders stayed cautious ahead of the inflation data from the United States. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 2.26 points, or 0.08%, at 2,962.46, snapping two straight sessions of declines. It slid 0.31% on Monday.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.14%, while peer SK Hynix and platform company Naver rose 1.40% and 2.33%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 137.8 billion won ($116.59 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Weighing on the sentiment was a dire shortage of urea solution - material used in diesel vehicles and factories to cut emissions, threatening to stall commercial transport and industries.

** The won ended at 1,177.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.50% higher than its previous close at 1,183.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,177.0 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,177.7.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.18 points to 108.80.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.7 basis points to 1.859%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.2 basis points to 2.296%. ($1 = 1,181.8900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)