Forex Today: Dollar on the back foot, eyes on EU sentiment, US PPI data and central bank speakers

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is what you need to know on Tuesday, November 9:. The greenback stayed under modest bearish pressure on Monday and weakened against its rivals with the risk-positive market environment making it difficult for the currency to find demand. The US Dollar Index continues to push lower early Tuesday and trades...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

USD/JPY flirts with daily lows, struggles to defend 114.00 mark

USD/JPY witnessed a modest pullback from near two-week tops touched earlier this Friday. A combination of factors should help limit the corrective slide and attract some dip-buying. The USD/JPY pair edged lower through the early North American session and dropped to fresh daily lows, below the 114.00 mark in the...
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
FXStreet.com

The British pound is weak against the US Dollar due to several factors

There are several factors that have affected the GBPUSD and made it weak, including expansionary policy by the Bank of England, sharp re-pricing of potential interest rate moves, and strained relations with the European Union due to the Northern Ireland Protocol and fishing rights. UK economic growth data released in...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY looks offered, struggles for direction around 130.50

EUR/JPY meets support around the 200-day SMA near 130.40. The dollar’s upside loses momentum after hitting 2021 highs. The US flash Consumer Sentiment for November comes next. EUR/JPY remains under pressure and navigates the fourth consecutive session with losses on Friday, this time around the 130.40 region, where the key...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Major change in trend US stocks, T-bonds, US Dollar

11/11 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 13 handle gap up and then traded another 5 handles higher, for an opening minute high of the day. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 15 handles lower into a 10:32 AM low. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 11 handles higher into an 11:40 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 12 handles into a 12:17 PM low. From that low, the S&P traded in an 8 handle rising trading range into a 2:40 PM high. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 10 handles lower into the close.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD’s bull run peeters out at 1.2600 level as FX markets await further US data/Fed speak

USD/CAD recent rally seems to have stalled at 1.2600. FX market focus now turns to US data and Fed speak, as well as the BoC Loan Officer survey. USD/CAD’s bull run of the past two sessions looks to have come to an end on Friday as the pair runs into solid resistance at 1.2600. The pair rocketed higher in recent session amid 1) broad US dollar strength as traders brought forward Fed rate hike bets following a hot October US Consumer Price Inflation report and 2) as crude oil prices (WTI) reversed sharply back from earlier weekly highs around $85.00 to current levels just above $80.00.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bounces off yearly lows, hovers around 1.1450

EUR/USD consolidates around the 1.1440s region, extending its losses to three days in a row. EUR/USD printed a year-to-date low around 1.1430. UoM Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 66.3, its lowest reading since November 2011. EUR/USD barely declines during the day, consolidating around 1.1446, down some 0.01% at the time...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Likelihood of a bearish breakout increasing

The RBA will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting while Governor Lowe speaks afterwards. Soaring gold prices partially offset the greenback’s strength vs its Australian rival. AUD/USD at risk of losing the 0.7200 threshold and retesting the September low. The AUD/USD pair ends the week around the 0.7300 level,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Inflation’s differing impact in the US and Japan

US inflation data drives Treasury yields, dollar higher. Fed funds futures posit three rate hikes in 2022. US-Japanese 10-year bond yield spread widens 4 basis points. The FXStreet Forecast Poll sees short term gains followed by weakness in the USD/JPY. Four sessions of slow USD/JPY descent ended with a bang...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY struggles at 114.00 as the New York session ends

USD/JPY reached two-week tops around 114.00 retreating the upward move as the New York session began. The USD/JPY pair fell amid US dollar weakness across the board. Flat US bond yields undermined the US dollar prospects against the Japanese yen. The USD/JPY retreated from weekly tops around 114.00, fell 0.17%,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD dip to $1850 bought as Fedspeak eyed

Spot gold is back to flat on the day around $1860, having found good demand when it dipped to $1850. Friday’s US consumer and JOLTs job openings data supported the precious metal. Attention now turns to a speech from Fed’s Williams at 1710GMT. Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have in recent...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Weekly focus: Will US consumers be daunted by higher inflation?

After the flurry of central bank meetings and strong US jobs report last week (see US Labour Market Monitor - Stronger jobs report but participation remains subdued), markets calmed down somewhat at the start of this week. However, another strong upside surprise in US October CPI inflation (printing at 6.2%, highest since 1990) turned the tables, highlighting the risk that inflation will be more persistent than expected by the Federal Reserve and thus raising the probability of a faster tightening of monetary policy (see Global Inflation Watch - Highest US wage growth in more than 10 years). The market response was clear with a jump in global bond yields and equities selling off. Markets have now priced in three 25bp Fed hikes in 2022, which pushed EUR/USD below the 1.15 level amid broad USD strengthening. Spill-overs were also seen in European fixed income markets, with higher yields and spread widening between EU-Core and periphery government bonds. US Brent oil moved back above USD85 per barrel after the US administration signalled it will refrain from releasing strategic reserves to the market.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF climbs to over three-week tops, around 0.9230 region

USD/CHF gained strong follow-through traction for the third successive day on Friday. Hawkish Fed expectations continued underpinning the USD and remained supportive. The cautious market mood could benefit the safe-haven CHF and cap any further gains. The USD/CHF pair continued scaling higher through the mid-European session and shot to over...
CURRENCIES

