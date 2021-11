MOLINE, Ill. — As the U.S. is facing growing costs of gas, energy bills and groceries, this holiday season is looking extra tough for those already strapped for cash. In the hopes of providing a little relief and preserving the tradition of a warm turkey feast, several Quad Cities organizations are offering up Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Here's where you can find a free meal for your family.

MOLINE, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO