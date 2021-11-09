CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD set to defy the $1,832/34 resistance zone

By FXStreet Insights Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range and touched a fresh two-month high around $1,825 during the Asian session on Tuesday. In the view of FXStreet’s Haresh Menghini, the yellow metal seems poised to challenge the $1,832-34 supply zone....

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/EUR reaches a new yearly high around €1,629

XAU/EUR prints a new year-to-date high at €1,629.29. Inflationary pressures around the globe spurred demand for precious metals as a hedge against it. XAU/EUR: With RSI in overbought levels, gold might correct before resuming the upward trend. Gold against the EUR (XAU/EUR) is trying to extend its weekly rally for...
USD/JPY flirts with daily lows, struggles to defend 114.00 mark

USD/JPY witnessed a modest pullback from near two-week tops touched earlier this Friday. A combination of factors should help limit the corrective slide and attract some dip-buying. The USD/JPY pair edged lower through the early North American session and dropped to fresh daily lows, below the 114.00 mark in the...
USD/JPY extends slide to 113.75, still heads for weekly gain

Limited gains in equity markets and lower US yields boost Japanese yen across the board. US dollar retreats on American hours, DXY turns negative. USD/JPY erases gains, back into the previous range around 114.00. The USD/JPY retreated further during Friday’s American session and dropped to 113.75, hitting a two day...
USD/CHF climbs to over three-week tops, around 0.9230 region

USD/CHF gained strong follow-through traction for the third successive day on Friday. Hawkish Fed expectations continued underpinning the USD and remained supportive. The cautious market mood could benefit the safe-haven CHF and cap any further gains. The USD/CHF pair continued scaling higher through the mid-European session and shot to over...
AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Likelihood of a bearish breakout increasing

The RBA will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting while Governor Lowe speaks afterwards. Soaring gold prices partially offset the greenback’s strength vs its Australian rival. AUD/USD at risk of losing the 0.7200 threshold and retesting the September low. The AUD/USD pair ends the week around the 0.7300 level,...
Technical analysis: Will the copper price rebound continue?

The technical analysis of the COPPER price chart in daily timeframe shows #C-COPPER,Daily has reflected off the 200-day moving average MA(200) which is rising. The COPPER price has failed to breach the support too. We believe the bullish momentum will continue as the price breaches above the upper Donchian boundary at 4.4314. A pending order to buy can be placed above that level. The stop loss can be placed below 4.2263. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved every day to the next fractal low indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
USD/CAD’s bull run peeters out at 1.2600 level as FX markets await further US data/Fed speak

USD/CAD recent rally seems to have stalled at 1.2600. FX market focus now turns to US data and Fed speak, as well as the BoC Loan Officer survey. USD/CAD’s bull run of the past two sessions looks to have come to an end on Friday as the pair runs into solid resistance at 1.2600. The pair rocketed higher in recent session amid 1) broad US dollar strength as traders brought forward Fed rate hike bets following a hot October US Consumer Price Inflation report and 2) as crude oil prices (WTI) reversed sharply back from earlier weekly highs around $85.00 to current levels just above $80.00.
Positive USD momentum to continue – MUFG

The US dollar continues to gather strength. Economists at MUFG Bank expect the greenback to march forward in the coming months. “The near-term outlook for the USD remains positive and the sharp moves higher in UST bond yields on higher inflation looks likely to remain in place for now. The 10-year UST-Bund yield spread is testing the 180-level again and seems more likely to break higher this time – the first time that would have happened since early March. Higher UST bond volatility has tended to lift the USD this year.”
USD/JPY struggles at 114.00 as the New York session ends

USD/JPY reached two-week tops around 114.00 retreating the upward move as the New York session began. The USD/JPY pair fell amid US dollar weakness across the board. Flat US bond yields undermined the US dollar prospects against the Japanese yen. The USD/JPY retreated from weekly tops around 114.00, fell 0.17%,...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD dip to $1850 bought as Fedspeak eyed

Spot gold is back to flat on the day around $1860, having found good demand when it dipped to $1850. Friday’s US consumer and JOLTs job openings data supported the precious metal. Attention now turns to a speech from Fed’s Williams at 1710GMT. Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have in recent...
NZD/USD fends off 0.7000 for now, but set to end the week sharply lower

NZD/USD is currently flat, having rebounded from an earlier test of the 0.7000 level. The pair is set to end the week sharply lower, however, after hot US inflation triggered broad USD strength. FX market conditions are broadly subdued so far this Friday and NZD/USD is no exception, with the...
USD/CAD retreats from 1.2600, on weaker than expected US consumer sentiment

USD/CAD slump for the first time in three days after posting losses of almost 1.70%. USD/CAD fell amid US dollar weakness across the board. USD/CAD: The 1-hour chart depicts a triple top chart pattern, with a target of 1.2530. USD/CAD struggles to gain traction above 1.2600, is falling 0.31%, trading...
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: King Dollar returns by the hand of “transitory” inflation

Soaring inflation and slowing economic growth have become global trends. Central bankers are chasing inflation, incapable of accurately forecasting it. EUR/USD trades at fresh 2021 lows without signs of an interim bottom coming. When the US Federal Reserve announced its latest decision on monetary policy early in November, Chair Jerome...
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Can renewed Brexit optimism save the pound?

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Recovery time? UK inflation and jobs data could counter dollar surge. GBP/USD has been extending its decline in response to high US inflation data. Highest since 1990 – US inflation has hit 6.2%, reaching not only a historic peak but also sending the dollar substantially higher. The mix of Brexit acrimony and disappointing UK growth figures contributed to a downfall for GBP/USD. What's next? Critical data for the subsequent rate decisions stand out in the upcoming week. Read more...
