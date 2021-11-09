Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD set to defy the $1,832/34 resistance zone

The technical analysis of the COPPER price chart in daily timeframe shows #C-COPPER,Daily has reflected off the 200-day moving average MA(200) which is rising. The COPPER price has failed to breach the support too. We believe the bullish momentum will continue as the price breaches above the upper Donchian boundary at 4.4314. A pending order to buy can be placed above that level. The stop loss can be placed below 4.2263. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved every day to the next fractal low indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

