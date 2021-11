Tensions are high in Cuba, as activists vow to move ahead with a march scheduled for Monday while the island’s government insists it won't take place. Yunior García, an actor and playwright, and leader of the protest that has been planned, announced he would march a day before, alone and in silence while holding a white rose, a symbol of peace. He said in a Facebook post he was doing it “on behalf of all citizens who have been deprived of their right by the regime to demonstrate on 15N," (Nov. 15th).

