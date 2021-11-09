Read full article on original website
City of Midland beginning hydrant flushing at 7 p.m.
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday, January 6, 2023 the Midland fire department will begin flushing hydrants around the Beal park area in southwest Midland. This method called hydrant flushing helps ensure water quality where water pressure has been lost. Yellow circles indicate where the hydrants will be flushed as a group.
Big Spring fire department is hiring
BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar) – The city of Big Spring fire department is currently accepting applications for certified and non-certified firefighter/EMTs. On Friday, February 17th, 2023 the fire department will have their entry level testing. For more information about the testing and application process check out their website.
ECISD students sending an experiment to the International Space Station
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Students into science!. Ector county independent school district in November students designed an experiment that was launched to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. According to the press release, a team of five from the STEM academy have been selected after...
