After almost two months of absence from the circuit and the painful defeat in the final of the US Open against Daniil Medvedev, the world number one Novak Djokovic returns to the field. The Serbian champion has been training these days in Paris and is ready to take the field at the Masters 1000 in Paris-Bercy, the starter of this interesting season finale, between the Turin ATP Finals and the Davis Cup with his beloved Serbia.

TENNIS ・ 11 DAYS AGO