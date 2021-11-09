The Best Video Game Beginnings and Openin Sequences

Since 2018, Arcade1Up has been pumping out almost full-sized recreations of classic arcade games for the home game room. Standing at three quarters of the size of a real arcade cabinet, each Arcade1Up machine is adorned with the distinctive art of a long-time favorite game, and typically features anywhere from two to a dozen games from the heyday of the arcade era. They’re a more affordable way to build your own home arcade with something that looks and feels like the real deal, while taking up slightly less space and presenting less potential engineering or electrical issues. Paste used to have one of Arcade1Up’s Street Fighter II machines in our studio green room, and so we know from first-hand experience that they more than fit the bill, even if they aren’t exactly like the machines we remember from our youth.

