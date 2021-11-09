CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Best Video Game Beginnings and Openin Sequences

By Essays
gamepressure.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's no second chance to make a good first impression. These games didn't squander the unique opportunity and delivered some of the most outstanding opening sequences in the industry. You can often tell a good game by how it begins. Engaging and atmospheric introductions can be a harbinger of...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Chronicle

6 video games to buy the gamer in your life this holiday season

The holidays are almost here, and Santa generally has a lot of room for video games in his sleigh. This year saw a lot more releases than 2020, and local developers and publishers were especially busy. Here’s a breakdown of some top titles worth picking up for the gamer in your life this Christmas:
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

The Best Casino Games to Relax

In a tense situation, high-stakes casino games are not the best option, especially if you want to relax. High stakes bets can ignite a sort of subtle pressure within your heart. Games that come with the most fun are the right options you should consider to achieve maximum relaxation. In...
GAMBLING
linuxtoday.com

Best Linux Distro for Gaming

In this article, we’ll go through the best Linux distros for gaming. There are several to choose from, including special Linux distros dedicated to gaming only.
COMPUTERS
The Dad

Best Horror Video Games To Get You in the Spooky Mood This Halloween

‘Tis the season to dim the lights, eat your kids Halloween candy, and scare the absolute crap out of yourself with a good horror game. Sure, watching a scary movie can be fun, but there’s something to be said about actively participating in one that’s just so much better. Horror video games are pretty much like horror movies, only you’re the one in control and you’re the one putting on that brave face while taking on all sorts of nightmarish creatures. You’re also the one making terrible choices just like those frustrating horror movie characters you wish you could scream at and tell them what to do.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
HackerNoon

The Best Coding Games of 2021

In a world where people spend most of their time on their smartphones or laptops, coding is definitely one of the most beneficial skills for the future. Getting a coding game can significantly make the whole process a lot easier and more entertaining. We're more than positive that you will find the perfect fit for yourself or your kid. The Pressman Mastermind Strategy Codemaker Game is unquestionably of the best strategy games available at this time. Here are the Best Coding Games of 2021: [Simply Coding Video Game Design] and [Osmo Coding Learning Game Kit]
COMPUTERS
pocketgamer.biz

The global rollout of Netflix Games begins

Netflix subscribers can now download the first set of no ads, no IAPs games from Google Play Store. The games are also beginning to be rolled out on the Netflix app itself, and whilst there aren’t a huge number of games yet (only five), the acquisition of developer Night School suggests that larger titles are incoming.
VIDEO GAMES
thebrag.com

Is ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ the best Marvel video game so far?

We review Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Unpacking, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes and test out the new Nanoleaf Lines. If you’re after some new games to play, there’s plenty of worthy new offerings to take a look at. First up Marvel’s latest crack at video games with Guardians of the Galaxy…
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Video Game Review – Bloodshore

Wales Interactive’s efforts to revive the FMV game began rather promisingly with the likes of The Bunker and especially Late Shift. The latter proved to be a competent attempt at a choose-your-own-adventure heist flick, but the publisher’s latest outing feels like a cynical regression to the FMV genre’s chintzy heyday.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Half Life#Black Mesa Laboratory
Paste Magazine

The Best Arcade1Up Game Machines

Since 2018, Arcade1Up has been pumping out almost full-sized recreations of classic arcade games for the home game room. Standing at three quarters of the size of a real arcade cabinet, each Arcade1Up machine is adorned with the distinctive art of a long-time favorite game, and typically features anywhere from two to a dozen games from the heyday of the arcade era. They’re a more affordable way to build your own home arcade with something that looks and feels like the real deal, while taking up slightly less space and presenting less potential engineering or electrical issues. Paste used to have one of Arcade1Up’s Street Fighter II machines in our studio green room, and so we know from first-hand experience that they more than fit the bill, even if they aren’t exactly like the machines we remember from our youth.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Amazon get 3 for the price of 2 sale begins, includes video games

Amazon has begun a new “get 3 for the price of 2” sale on assorted products, including various video games, kicking off what is bound to be the beginning of myriad assorted pseudo-Black Friday sales and special events. It isn’t good for all video games — a quick search for “Mario” yields no results, for example — but there is a healthy selection of Nintendo Switch games in there. That includes (but is not limited to) the following sampling below.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Football Manager 2022 in First Reviews; Another Great Title on Game Pass

XGN - 90/100. Reviews have praised, above all, the huge range of options offered by Football Manager 2022. Sports Interactive's game introduces interesting solutions to the well-known formula and refines some long-standing elements of the series. According to critics, it is also a near-perfect simulator that draws you in for hours and doesn't let go.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
CNET

Best gaming keyboard for 2021

With countless options available at a wide range of prices, finding the best gaming keyboard for your needs often comes down to personal preference and budget. That choice will be different for every style and level of gamer, but our picks include the best we've tested that are widely available.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Video: Which Call of Duty Game Is the Best?

Call of Duty: Vanguard launched this past Friday to once again transport players to the dramatic theatres of war set across WWII. Such an event gave video editors Liam and Aaron a good excuse to duke it out in another edition of Franchise Wars, in which both video editors battle it out to debate their favourite Call of Duty entry from the series. The scenes were bloody, the shots taken brutal – and that’s all before either person had settled on which game to pick.
VIDEO GAMES
beloitcollegeroundtable.com

Toxicity in Video Games

Years of research has shown that video games have, in many ways, influenced players in positive ways like the training of spatial-rotation skills, increased psychological well-being, enhanced problem solving, and an interest in STEM fields. However, in other cases, these advantages are always counteracted with various negative toxic behaviours. In...
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

What's the best video game of all time? Cast your vote today!

Can you believe this year marks 50 years of video games? Us neither, but then again we weren't around to play 1971's Computer Space, the world’s first commercially playable arcade machine. Celebrating half a century of games, the 39th annual Golden Joystick Awards is now open for voting in two special categories.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Among Us Reminds of Itself With Roles & Cosmicubes Patch

The Roles & Cosmicubes update for Among Us has been released. It introduces new roles for players and expands the list of available cosmetic items. Four new roles: three for the crew, one for the impostor;. New methods of acquiring cosmicubes. The times of Among Us hype are long behind...
VIDEO GAMES
Space.com

Best space exploration games

We're going to infinity, and beyond with our list of the best space exploration games out there. It’s a big universe out there, and video games have made traversing star systems a common activity. There was a time when space exploration games were limited to certain genres, but now it’s more of a theme, a core idea that defines the philosophies of wildly different titles. In this article, our aim is to showcase some of the biggest and best space exploration games out there. This is not a ranking, and all of the titles mentioned have something interesting and unique to offer despite sharing a common goal: making us feel closer to the stars.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy