Samson is an independent man looking for someone to cater to his needs. He spends half of his time stocking up on his beauty sleep, and the other half staring out at his surroundings just hoping to explore. He did come to us from the Janesville area and decided that outside is not the life for him. With that being said we don’t know too much about his back story, but one thing is for sure, he would love to have a forever home to call his own. Does Samson sound like a good fit for you? If so, come down to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to meet with him today!

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO