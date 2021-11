What are the best Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S RPGs? In recent years, the RPG genre has totally exploded in popularity, edging its way into mainstream gamer consciousness like never before. As a result, where Western RPGs have historically been pretty hard to come by, they're now absolutely everywhere. The JRPG market too, once a relatively niche genre, has really taken off internationally, enticing more players than ever to lose themselves in a huge variety of worlds.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO