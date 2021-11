As smartphones are cemented into our society, two-dimensional barcodes have come to represent the future for the retail industry. Use of the QR code has exploded over the last year and a half. A series of pixels packaged into neat square-shaped grids, these codes have become commonplace and symbolic of a new era in contactless transactions. They can also define the consumer experience with individual products by appearing on product packaging, where they can offer access to important information that supports purchase decisions.

