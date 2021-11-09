CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impeachment: American Crime Story has been watchable, sympathetic and safe

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
With its focus on Monica Lewinsky, the third season of American Crime Story is "throwing its narrative power behind one character," says Daniel D'Addario. "A show that has, in the past, had a roving curiosity seems now tightly focused on a single perspective. Which means that in Impeachment, we’re only getting...

Related
Variety

Why Ryan Murphy and Monica Lewinsky’s ‘Impeachment’ Collaboration Feels So Limited

Spoiler alert: This column contains light spoilers about the Nov. 2 episode titled “The Grand Jury.” On the penultimate episode of “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) closes her testimony before the grand jury in the Clinton perjury case by tearfully declaring “I hate Linda Tripp.” The jury, which had begun its service in an adversarial position and asked Lewinsky some tough questions, has fallen for her: “I know, that’s right,” declares an unseen juror. “Forget her!” What sounds like a second voice says, “What goes around comes around.” The “American Crime Story” franchise hasn’t been shy about a certain...
Vanity Fair

Playing Hillary Clinton on Impeachment Was Edie Falco’s Way of Protecting Her

“I wanted to make sure she’s treated with respect…not that I did it right, but I wanted to be at the helm of taking care of this woman who was a national treasure.”. Edie Falco wasn’t exactly looking to play Hillary Clinton when Ryan Murphy first approached her about Impeachment: American Crime Story. But the four-time Emmy winner felt such protectiveness for the former first lady, especially after Clinton’s loss in the 2016 presidential election, that she was compelled to take the role.
TheWrap

Why ‘Impeachment’ Creator Ended With Those Monica Lewinsky-Linda Tripp Scenes and Didn’t Jump to Present Day

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the finale of “Impeachment: American Crime Story.”) The third season of Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Story” came to a conclusion with the 10th episode of “Impeachment” on Tuesday, an hour that itself ended with character-defining scenes for the fictionalized versions of the two women most central to its story: Monica Lewinsky (played by Beanie Feldstein) and Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson).
San Francisco Chronicle

With ‘Impeachment’ and ‘American Horror Story,’ Sarah Paulson remains fall TV’s MVP

An actor who can make me feel sympathy for Linda Tripp deserves all the awards. Remember Tripp, the Pentagon employee who illegally recorded her phone calls with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky as she spoke, sometimes painfully, about her sexual relationship with President Bill Clinton? Yes, that charmer. When Tripp turned those tapes over to Special Prosecutor Kenneth Starr, she helped pave the way for the impeachment of Clinton in 1998.
Primetimer

Impeachment: American Crime Story went from pop-culture event to grand disappointment

American Crime Story's third season, focusing on the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, was the buzziest show of the fall and appeared "well on its way to TV juggernaut-dom," says Inkoo Kang. "Revisiting President Bill Clinton’s sex scandal from the point of view of the person arguably hurt most by it — Monica Lewinsky, who provided feedback on 'every scene in the series' — the FX drama was intended to be a conversation starter, an awards magnet, a ratings experiment and, above all else, a pop-culture event," says Kang. "It may yet become more than one of those things, but, at least on the morning after the finale, Impeachment just feels like a grand disappointment." Kang offers several theories on why Impeachment fizzled out, including that the show wasn't widely available to stream in a world where more and more people are abandoning cable TV. But the main problem with Impeachment, says Kang, was that it wasn't very good. "My tepid review of Impeachment was one of many that greeted head writer Sarah Burgess’s vision when the season premiered in early fall," says Kang. "Centered on a protagonist (Monica) defined by featureless innocence and a villain (Linda) by over-the-top grotesquerie, Impeachment offered up a quantity of characters in lieu of quality of characterization. Burgess’s thematically repetitive yet unnecessarily complicated scripts didn’t play to Feldstein’s strengths as an actor, while Paulson’s use of a fat suit garnered at least as much attention as her performance, which was further obscured behind wigs, glasses and prosthetics. Other reasons include there being no "crime" in Impeachment: American Crime Story, that Lewinsky already got to rewrite her story and, perhaps, viewers are sick of the Clintons after 30 years. "Hillary and especially Bill may be the only two figures indelibly linked to the ’90s that have evaded our nostalgia for that decade," says Kang. "We seem to know everything — or at least have made up our minds — about them at this point: their marriage, their ambitions, their compromises, their many missteps. Despite a late-in-the-season episode centered on POTUS and the first lady, “Impeachment” has nothing new to say about their storied coupling. Sure, ACS is about Monica and Linda — the women adjacent to, yet definitively not in power — but, like them, the show inevitably gets sucked into the vortex that is Clinton lore, and you’re not alone if you just wanna skip this particular memory lane."
thefocus.news

Did Linda Tripp have plastic surgery as seen on American Crime Story?

FX’s American Crime Story: Impeachment focuses on Bill Clinton’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky. Featuring Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, fans are wondering if Tripp really did get plastic surgery. Let’s take a look…. Linda Tripp rose to prominence in the media in 1998 when she revealed information about President Bill...
Vanity Fair

What Sarah Paulson Regrets About Playing Linda Tripp

In the ninth episode of American Crime Story: Impeachment, titled “The Grand Jury,” Linda Tripp has what was probably her most famous moment on the national speech, giving a speech from the steps of a courthouse that she’d titled “I Am You.” She wanted to emphasize that, in choosing to record her phone calls with Monica Lewinsky and cooperate with the Starr investigation, she had made a choice that many Americans would have made, if they’d been in her shoes.
The Independent

Impeachment – American Crime Story: Bill Clinton’s impeachment in pictures

In 1998, Bill Clinton became the second US president to ever be impeached by the House of Representatives.Impeachment: American Crime Story, the anthology series’s third and latest season, is a dramatisation of the events and proceedings that led to Clinton’s impeachment, and his eventual acquittal by the Senate.The House of Representatives impeached Clinton on 19 December 1998 on the grounds of perjury to a grand jury and obstruction of justice. That vote was the result of Clinton’s testimony as part of an investigation by independent counsel Kenneth Starr pertaining to Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky, a former White House...
FanSided

Is American Crime Story Season 4 happening at FX?

American Crime Story Season 3 has come to an end. Eyes are on the future of the anthology show. Will American Crime Story Season 4 happen?. We got to see how Monica Lewinsky’s story came to an end in the Impeachment finale. It wasn’t just about Monica, though. We got to see how things turned out for everyone involved, including Linda and Paula.
