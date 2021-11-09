CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Jay Ellis feared he'd have to leave the country and hide over this week's Insecure

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Maybe I can be public enemy number two or three,” Ellis, who has yet to watch Sunday's episode, joked to Variety. “I remember first reading it during the table read and I was like, ‘This is gonna be rough,’” he added. “Like I might go to Mexico or Cuba or something...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment Weekly

Insecure star Jay Ellis unpacks that 'frustrating' Lawrence-centric episode

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How did you react to the decision to break Issa and Lawrence up?. So, there was something that was also there for me of having this distance, which is so wild because when I go to work on Insecure, literally this entire time that I've gone to work on the show, outside of my stuff with Issa, I'm actually by myself. I don't ever really work with the girls, right? We pop into an episode every now and again together but I really don't spend that much time with the girls. So, in a lot of ways, the setup of them coming back together at the end of season 4 in a lot of ways was very reminiscent for me of them in episode 4, season 1. So, all of the sudden I was like, "Oh, cool, I'm about to work with the homie again. We going to tell jokes all day long. It's going to be great," and then it was like, "Oh, no, I'm back by myself again."
TV SERIES
TVLine

Insecure's Jay Ellis Muses Over Lawrence's Breakup Playlist — and If He and Issa Are Still Endgame

Insecure delivered K-Ci-&-JoJo-singing-and-stomping-in-the-rain-level heartbreak in the final moments of the HBO comedy’s Season 5 premiere when Issa broke up with Lawrence after contemplating their relationship. The show’s leading heroine just couldn’t cope with her boyfriend expecting a baby with someone else, leaving him brokenhearted and down one very expensive car ride from LAX. “She drives Lyft,” Jay Ellis, who plays Lawrence, jokingly tells TVLine. “She knows what that ride cost.” Although we didn’t see Lawrence during that lonely drive back home, Ellis has a few ideas about which velvety-voiced singers he likely turned to for some much-needed emotional catharsis. Canadian crooner Daniel Cesar...
TV SERIES
southernillinoisnow.com

Jay Ellis says real-life experiences helped set the tone for episode three of ‘Insecure’

Jay Ellis says he stepped into the fifth and final season of Insecure with some real life connections to his character Lawrence. Ellis tells ABC Audio that when he started to film the new season, he and co-star Christina Elmore, who plays his ex and soon-to-be baby mother Condola, both found themselves identifying with their characters because they were both new parents in real life.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Ellis
HuffingtonPost

'Insecure' Star Jay Ellis Breaks Down Lawrence's Big Blowup With Condola

This story contains spoilers. Well … #LawrenceHive, where ya at? In Season 5, Episode 3, aptly titled “Pressure, Okay?” “Insecure” certainly leans into one of its biggest strengths: starting conversations — and arguments — about love, life and how we deal with some of its messiest moments. Lawrence (Jay Ellis)...
TV SERIES
WHAS 11

JAY-Z Joins Instagram -- and He's Only Following One Person

JAY-Z is officially on Instagram! The 51-year-old rapper joined the social media service on Tuesday, and has already amassed 1.8 million followers as of Wednesday morning. His first post to both his feed and his Story was in promotion of his upcoming flick, The Harder They Fall, which he produced. He featured the Western flick's poster, while on his Story, he posted was a countdown to when the movie started streaming on Netflix.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Seinfeld on Netflix is the anti-binge show, but it sometimes can be surprisingly prescient

"Seinfeld is like the anti-binge show, a series very much designed to be watched amid all the other crap on TV on a Thursday night," says Sonia Saraiya of the hit NBC comedy, which joined Netflix last month. "In single half-hour chunks, its characters are like a balm, implicitly forgiving you for every unkind word you’ve considered saying, for every time you ranked getting laid over showing up for your loved ones. But for more than a few episodes at a time, these people and their concerns—so self-absorbed, so entitled, so stupid—are a little deadening to watch." Saraiya says Seinfeld is more enjoyable to watch on Netflix simply because many others are also check it out, too. "At the same time, the show is sometimes weirdly prescient, especially about the future of TV. The entire fourth season, which showcases George and Jerry selling their pilot of a show about nothing to NBC, feels to me like the beginning of the end of network television," says Saraiya. "It has a snake-eating-its-own-tail meta quality that is both brilliant and supremely weird—and seems to serve as a vehicle for the show’s veiled critiques of its own sausage-making process. When NBC head Russell Dalrymple (Bob Balaban) leaves the TV business to join Greenpeace to impress Elaine (who, among her other disjointed character traits, is sort of an activist?), it feels like a harbinger of things to come. But if network TV were dead, maybe it wouldn’t be so damn watchable. I have Seinfeld on DVD somewhere, but it’s not really the same; one of the reasons I’m watching Seinfeld now, on Netflix, is because I know others are watching it too. Seinfeld is like an extraordinary device that communicates the things about humanity we are most ashamed to acknowledge. Shame is a social emotion; it requires other people to function. Seinfeld is a show that is dramatically enhanced when shared with a viewing audience, even if it’s just an implied one. It’s imperfect, watching a broadcast show 30 years later on a streaming platform—but it’s either this or TBS reruns of Seinfeld, and those don’t seem to have quite the same reach. Maybe society has changed a little since the heyday of Seinfeld. But in the last few decades, the sitcom—and how we watch it—has changed entirely."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Insecure's Lawrence reveals the limits of being a "Good Black Man"

"Lawrence is a Good Black Man," says David Dennis Jr. of Jay Ellis' character. "Let me explain. Being a Good Black Man, proper noun, is about the belief that if we do the things we are told that make up a Good Black Man — a good job or a good education or a self-made man or making it out of the circumstances we were born in, or whatever criteria we’ve come up with — then we are owed access to the good life of, well, mostly any Black woman we want. We lash out when we feel like we aren’t presented with a smorgasbord of women at our beck and call. At its worst, the backlash can be violent. In other ways, it’s more subtle but still shortchanges the people around us. Being a Good Black Man, proper noun, is about the belief that if we do the things we are told that make up a Good Black Man — a good job or a good education or a self-made man or making it out of the circumstances we were born in, or whatever criteria we’ve come up with — then we are owed access to the good life of, well, mostly any Black woman we want. We lash out when we feel like we aren’t presented with a smorgasbord of women at our beck and call. At its worst, the backlash can be violent. In other ways, it’s more subtle but still shortchanges the people around us. On paper, Lawrence’s willingness to work with her and fly a few hours every weekend to see his son and be there for all of his doctor’s appointments fulfills many of the requirements for being a good dad. As Lawrence said himself, at least he’s not like some of these other men out there who abandon their kids as soon as they’re born, right? Or the men who wouldn’t have put up with half of Condola’s drama. And that’s exactly the mindset that dooms so many Good Black Men. We compare ourselves to the Bad Black Men who physically and emotionally abuse women, who ignore their kids, who terrorize their family, and we wonder why the partners and children in our lives aren’t happy just being with us and not those other guys. I know so much about the mindset of a Good Black Man because, yes, I used to be one."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insecure
Primetimer

What Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. fans can expect if Disney+ renews it for Season 2

"There are so many stories and 10 episodes happened so quick," creator and showrunner Kourtney Kang says of Season 1, which concluded this week. "There is so much that we wanted to explore. One thing I’m really excited to get more into in Season 2 is more stories that only our show could tell about Hawaii and Hawaiian culture, the things that are happening there, and what it’s really like. There are stories we wanna tell at the hospital, between what’s going on in Noelani’s life and Charles’ life. We’ve set up these great characters and now it’d be really great, in Season 2, to have the real estate to delve further into what’s going on with them as well. Season 1 has been so much about Lahela and the family, and now we have so many great players to go to. With Mapuana and Jeffrey, their friendship is so wonderful. Mom and dad have so much love to them. And even Dr. Lee, by the end of the season, is part of the little family there at work. It would be really exciting to delve further into those characters. Matt Sato, who plays Kai, is so wonderful, so I’d love to delve more into his character and Brian Patrick. We have so many great players to go to."
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Cuba
PopSugar

This Parody of Lil Nas X Bringing His Ex-Boyfriend Drama to the Maury Show Is Comedy Gold

Lil Nas X is literally the king of trolling, so it's no surprise that his appearance on Maury caused another huge stir on social media. On Nov. 11, the infamous talk show — known as a place where paternity cases and cheating scandals are comically disputed — tweeted an exclusive trailer for its upcoming Nov. 17 episode, starring none other than Lil Nas X and his ex-boyfriend Yai Ariza.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease Intriguing Big Cast Addition: Who Will He Play?

New General Hospital spoilers suggest a popular There seems opera veteran has joined the cast. As fans take in this news, everybody is wondering who he might portray. The rumor is that actor Trevor St. John has joined the General Hospital cast. As his IMDb page reveals, St. John has been acting for many years, both in film and television projects. He popped up in films such as Crimson Tide and The Bourne Ultimatum, although he is probably most recognized for the years he was on One Life to Live. Since OLTL ended, he’s done quite a few other projects, including the Roswell, New Mexico series, a reboot of the former WB hit Roswell.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Lil Tjay Involved In Wild London Street Brawl

Southampton, UK – Lil Tjay found himself on the wrong side of an Instagram highlight overseas. In footage shared to No Jumper’s Instagram page, the New York rapper can be seen surrounded by individuals in London after a performance at the O2 Arena. Wearing a black hoodie with matching jeans, Tjay can be seen at the end of the clip yelling at the people who attempted to attack him. Although it’s unclear whether Tjay instigated the fight or was the victim, the “Calling My Phone” rapper made sure he walked away from the fight on his own two feet, telling police and security guards attempting to break it up not to touch him.
MUSIC
NYLON

Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In November 2021

As temperatures drop and outdoor activities begin to wane in their appeal, many of us will find ourselves spending more and more time inside, glued to our television, desperate for something interesting to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has prepared for this very moment — in November, the streaming service plans to keep us occupied with an extensive array of new titles to choose from.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy