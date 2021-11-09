CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan Says China Capable Of Air, Sea Blockade Of Island

By AFP News
 4 days ago
China is capable of blockading Taiwan's major ports and airports to cut off key transport links, the island's defence ministry warned Tuesday, with Beijing-Taipei tensions at their highest in years. Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which sees the self-ruled democratic island as part of...

Person
Tsai Ing Wen
