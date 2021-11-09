Jimmy Kimmel mocks Ted Cruz for feuding with Big Bird over getting vaccinated
“It’s interesting because not only is Ted Cruz vaccinated himself, Ted Cruz was born with an immunity that...www.primetimer.com
“It’s interesting because not only is Ted Cruz vaccinated himself, Ted Cruz was born with an immunity that...www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0