Jimmy Kimmel mocks Ted Cruz for feuding with Big Bird over getting vaccinated

Saturday Night Live made fun of Texas Senator Ted Cruz over his recent comments regarding Big Bird and the Covid vaccine.The Twitter account for Big Bird shared on 6 November that the Sesame Street character – who is six years old in the Muppets universe – had received his Covid vaccine, which has just become available in the US to children aged 5 to 11.Cruz reacted to Big Bird’s tweet with a message that read: “Government propaganda…for your five-year-old!”Saturday’s episode of SNL (on 13 November) used Cruz’s tweet as the subject of the cold open, with Aidy Bryant returning...

