Jimmy Kimmel mocks Ted Cruz for feuding with Big Bird over getting vaccinated

Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“It’s interesting because not only is Ted Cruz vaccinated himself, Ted Cruz was born with an immunity that...

HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Taunts QAnon Followers With 1 Scathing Question

Jimmy Kimmel spent a second straight evening trolling followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory, hundreds of whom gathered in Dallas this week in the belief that John F. Kennedy Jr. would show up and help former President Donald Trump reclaim power. JFK Jr., who died in a plane crash in...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Ted Cruz called Big Bird getting COVID-19 vaccine "propaganda." This isn't the first time Sesame Street encouraged kids to get important vaccines.

Big Bird – the fictional yellow bird children have watched on "Sesame Street" since the 1970s – tweeted this weekend that he received his COVID-19 vaccine. While the tweet was meant to ease any fears young children may have about getting the shot, Republican Senator Ted Cruz took a swipe at Big Bird, calling the tweet "propaganda."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Eric Bolling
The New Yorker

Oscar the Grouch Cuts Ties with Ted Cruz

SESAME STREET (The Borowitz Report)—Ted Cruz’s unprovoked attack on Big Bird has cost the Republican senator the support of a longtime backer, Oscar the Grouch. In a rare press conference at his trash can, Oscar said that he had supported Cruz’s political career for years “to show solidarity with a fellow-monster.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

‘Idiot’: Ted Cruz losing Big Bird brawl ‘in these Sesame Streets’

The partisan vaccine war has gotten so fierce that even Sesame Street’s Big Bird isn’t safe. After the beloved character said he got vaccinated, Ted Cruz attacked Big Bird’s announcement, arguing it’s “government propaganda.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Laura Bassett to discuss Cruz’s comments. Melber also raises the question of what COVID and Mr. Snuffleupagus have in common. Nov. 9, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Feuding#Big Bird#Big Bird Visits Cancun#Newsmax
San Diego Channel

Fact or Fiction: Big Bird gave snarky response to Ted Cruz?

(KGTV) — The official Big Bird account tweeted on Saturday a message about the character receiving his COVID-19 vaccine and saying how it will keep him healthy. Texas Senator Ted Cruz was among the conservatives who immediately pounced, sending out his own tweet calling Big Bird's message "Government Propaganda." An...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mynews13.com

Big Bird parody account goes viral, claiming he will unseat Cruz

DALLAS — A group of parody Twitter accounts representing Sesame Street characters has gone viral after trolling Sen. Ted Cruz, who earlier in the week ruffled Big Bird’s feathers when he accused the Muppet character of being a government shill for promoting COVID-19 vaccines for kids. On Nov. 6, Big...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Dallas News

Ted Cruz slaps down Big Bird for vaccine ‘propaganda’ and gets tarred and feathered

WASHINGTON — Sesame Street has been encouraging youngsters to get vaccinated for decades — since Sen. Ted Cruz was a 2-year-old, in fact. Even so, the Texas Republican has taken aim at Big Bird for promoting COVID-19 vaccines for kids, calling it “government propaganda…for your 5 year old!” after the canary-like 8-foot 2-inch Muppet proclaimed Saturday that he’d gotten the jab.
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Ted Cruz Doesn’t Want Big Bird (or Your Kids) to Get Vaccinated

Sesame Street has long ruffled Republicans’ feathers. In 2011, Fox News host Sean Hannity and commentator Ben Shapiro famously aired a segment railing against the show’s “soft bigotry” toward conservatives and its allegedly gay, liberal agenda. In June 2020, Tucker Carlson attacked CNN and Sesame Street over a joint town hall special about George Floyd–inspired protests and racial equality, calling the program “relentless propaganda.” And now Texas senator Ted Cruz has decided to pick a fight with Big Bird over his (ahem, fictional) vaccination status.
CONGRESS & COURTS
