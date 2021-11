Farhan Zaidi is now the toast of the town after the Giants won a club-record 107 games in 2021, but it wasn’t always that way. The move to acquire Zaidi was met with heavy skepticism in late 2018, due in part to his Dodger roots, and the perception that his number’s based philosophy flew in the face of the more old school approach that Bobby Evans and Brian Sabean rode to three championships.

