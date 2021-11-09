CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tucker Carlson Tonight - Monday, November 8

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Tucker Carlson Underwent Emergency Back Surgery on Wednesday

Fox News host Tucker Carlson underwent emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning in Florida, and was back on the air for his 8 p.m. show. Page Six reported that Carlson’s senior executive producer Justin Wells drove him to the hospital on Tuesday night after his election night show, and that the highly-rated host is believed to have suffered from serious back pain for several weeks.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Vanity Fair

Fox News Would Like to Make It Clear That Tucker Carlson’s Deranged January 6 Show Is Not on Fox News

On Sunday, The Washington Post released a major investigative project on the January 6 Capitol attack, revealing that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies received numerous tips warning of the riot but still failed to prevent it. As is his wont, Tucker Carlson took this personally. The Fox News star claimed that the Post’s exposé was published to counter his Patriot Purge documentary series, whose first part became available on Fox’s streaming platform, Fox Nation, on Monday morning. The series portrays the Capitol riot as a “false flag” operation orchestrated by federal officials to target Trump supporters.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Fox News Surprise: ‘The Five’ Usurps Tucker Carlson as Most-Watched Show

The round-table show “The Five” has proven to be one of Fox News Channel’s most durable properties. And yet, after a decade on air, the late-afternoon program can still surprise even the most veteran executive at the Fox Corp. cable-news outlet. “The Five,” which these days relies largely on a trio of regulars and two rotating guests, outmaneuvered primetime colleagues like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity to become the most-watched show on the network  — and cable news — in October, according to data from Nielsen. “The Five,” led by Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino and Jesse Watters, captured an average of...
TV & VIDEOS
Vanity Fair

Promos for Tucker Carlson’s Factually Challenged January 6 Show Are Flourishing on Social Media

Roughly a year ago, tech companies were gearing up for the 2020 election, rolling out changes designed to make their platforms behave less like chaos agents. Many of those changes targeted misinformation, including affixing fact-checking labels to false or misleading posts. Countless posts by Donald Trump received such warning labels before his tweets provoking violence—days after the deadly Capitol attack—got him permanently banned from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faq#Fox News#Fox News Network#Llc
Marietta Daily Journal

Fox Nation streams Tucker Carlson documentary pushing conspiracy theory that government agents spurred Capitol insurrection

NEW YORK — Fox Nation, the streaming service operated by Fox News, released the first part of a Tucker Carlson documentary that dubiously claims the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol was escalated with the involvement of the U.S. government. The opening episode of the three-part series called “Patriot Purge”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Good News and Bad News for CNN. Could We REALLY See the End of the Pandemic? | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

THE DAILY NEWSLETTER – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2021. MEDIA WINNER: CNN’s Em Steck and Andrew Kaczynski. The CNN KFile team dropped their latest investigative report shortly before midnight Thursday, this time focusing on Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Lake, a longtime Phoenix-area news anchor, has secured the coveted endorsement...
WORLD
Law & Crime

Chief Video Director for Conservative Website Founded by Tucker Carlson Testifies at Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

The chief video director for The Daily Caller, a conservative website founded by Tucker Carlson, testified during the intentional homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse that he witnessed the events which led to the deadly shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum — and then saw the actual shooting itself. Prosecutors tried to suggest that Richie McGinniss, the video director, was changing his story compared with previous interviews about what occurred; McGinniss said that Rosenbaum’s “momentum” was moving toward Rittenhouse when Rittenhouse fired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Eric Shawn: Lemons, 2 for $2.49. Yes. In my supermarket

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
SHOPPING
Fox News

The Big Saturday Show - Saturday, November 13

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Fox News' Tucker Carlson problem

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Fox News is not officially commenting on the record, but it seems the right-wing talk network is quietly trying to distance itself from Tucker Carlson's 1/6 trutherism.
ENTERTAINMENT
ndsuspectrum.com

Why Tucker Carlson sucks

The picture perfect example of what is wrong with American and conservative media. Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson is one of America’s most-watched television personalities. I avoid the word ‘news’ because I wouldn’t call his show news any more than I would call this section news. I talk about newsworthy topics but it says right at the top of this page ‘Opinion,’ you know when you read this you’re getting my opinion. Such as the nature of our relationship reader.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy