Public Health

Dotz Ventures Into Molecular Diagnostics Market With SARS-CoV-2 Test

By Justin Petrone
360dx.com
 4 days ago

NEW YORK – Israeli technology firm Dotz Nano has entered the molecular diagnostics market with a product for high-throughput SARS-CoV-2 testing called the Mega Diagnostic Platform. The firm debuted its offering, which consists of assay kits, an integrated diagnostic instrument, and a results management system, last month. Dotz claims...

www.360dx.com

The Associated Press

Lumos Diagnostics Receives Authorization for CoviDx™ SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test in Canada

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2021-- Lumos Diagnostics (ASX: LDX), a leader in rapid point-of-care (POC) diagnostic technologies, today announced that Health Canada has granted Interim Order authorization for the Lumos CoviDx™ SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test. The CoviDx test gives qualified healthcare providers qualitative, easy-to-interpret results within 15-20 minutes in cases of suspected COVID-19 and when performing serial testing of asymptomatic patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
360dx.com

I-Mab, Roche Diagnostics to Codevelop Companion Diagnostics in China

NEW YORK – Biopharmaceutical company I-Mab announced on Monday that it has entered a strategic collaboration with Roche Diagnostics to codevelop companion diagnostics solutions. The Shanghai-based company said in a statement that the two companies would jointly develop companion diagnostics for I-Mab's assets under development to accelerate the R&D process...
ECONOMY
EurekAlert

Researchers develop CRISPR-based rapid diagnostic tool for SARS-CoV-2

Blending experts from molecular genetics, chemistry and health sciences, researchers at the University of California San Diego have created a rapid diagnostic technology that detects SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The new SENSR (sensitive enzymatic nucleic acid sequence reporter), described in a paper published in the journal ACS Sensors,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nature.com

Molecular strategies for antibody binding and escape of SARS-CoV-2 and its mutations

The COVID19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, has infected more than 200 million people worldwide. Due to the rapid spreading of SARS-CoV-2 and its impact, it is paramount to find effective treatments against it. Human neutralizing antibodies are an effective method to fight viral infection. However, the recent discovery of new strains that substantially change the S-protein sequence has raised concern about vaccines and antibodies' effectiveness. Here, using molecular simulations, we investigated the binding mechanisms between the S-protein and several antibodies. Multiple mutations were included to understand the strategies for antibody escape in new variants. We found that the combination of mutations K417N, E484K, L452R, and T478K produced higher binding energy to ACE2 than the wild type, suggesting higher efficiency to enter host cells. The mutations' effect depends on the antibody class. While Class I enhances the binding avidity in the presence of N501Y mutation, class II antibodies showed a sharp decline in the binding affinity. Our simulations suggest that Class I antibodies will remain effective against the new strains. In contrast, Class II antibodies will have less affinity to the S-protein, potentially affecting these antibodies' efficiency.
SCIENCE
360dx.com

UK to Invest £248M to Digitize Diagnostics

NEW YORK – The UK government said today that it will invest £248 million (about $336 million) in its National Health Service to support the digitization of diagnostic care. The investment should improve technology use, enable data sharing, and tackle care backlogs, the government said. Sajid Javid, health and social...
HEALTH
360dx.com

In Brief This Week: MDxHealth, Co-Diagnostics, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Immunovia, and More

NEW YORK – MDxHealth said this week that its initial public offering in the US of 3,750,000 American Depositary Shares (each representing 10 of the company’s ordinary shares) has increased its share capital to €118.7 million ($135.8 million) from €90.1 million, and that the number of its issued and outstanding shares has increased to 155,969,226 ordinary shares from 118,469,226 ordinary shares through the issuance of a total of 37.5 million new shares. The IPO closed on Nov. 8.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correlation of SARS-CoV-2-breakthrough infections to time-from-vaccine

The short-term effectiveness of a two-dose regimen of the BioNTech/Pfizer mRNA BNT162b2 severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine was widely demonstrated. However, long term effectiveness is still unknown. Leveraging the centralized computerized database of Maccabi Healthcare Services (MHS), we assessed the correlation between time-from-vaccine and incidence of breakthrough infection between June 1 and July 27, the date of analysis. After controlling for potential confounders as age and comorbidities, we found a significant 1.51 fold (95% CI, 1.38"“1.66) increased risk for infection for early vaccinees compared to those vaccinated later that was similar across all ages groups. The increased risk reached 2.26- fold (95% CI, 1.80"“3.01) when comparing those who were vaccinated in January to those vaccinated in April. This preliminary finding of vaccine waning as a factor of time from vaccince should prompt further investigations into long-term protection against different strains.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel SARS-CoV-2 related coronavirus in bats from Cambodia

Knowledge of the origin and reservoir of the coronavirus responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is still fragmentary. To date, the closest relatives to SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in Rhinolophus bats sampled in the Yunnan province, China. Here we describe the identification of SARS-CoV-2 related coronaviruses in two Rhinolophus shameli bats sampled in Cambodia in 2010. Metagenomic sequencing identifies nearly identical viruses sharing 92.6% nucleotide identity with SARS-CoV-2. Most genomic regions are closely related to SARS-CoV-2, with the exception of a region of the spike, which is not compatible with human ACE2-mediated entry. The discovery of these viruses in a bat species not found in China indicates that SARS-CoV-2 related viruses have a much wider geographic distribution than previously reported, and suggests that Southeast Asia represents a key area to consider for future surveillance for coronaviruses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
360dx.com

Accelerate Diagnostics Q3 Revenues Decline 14 Percent, Miss Analyst Revenue Estimate

NEW YORK – Accelerate Diagnostics reported after the close of the market on Tuesday that its third quarter revenues fell 14 percent year over year. For the three months ended Sept. 30, the Tucson, Arizona-based firm posted revenues of $3.1 million compared to $3.6 million in the prior year, missing the consensus Wall Street estimate of $3.9 million. The company said its financial results for Q3 remain subject to quarter-end closing adjustments, which will be included in its Form 10-Q filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, expected within the next six days.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Nature.com

Establishment of human distal lung organoids for SARS-CoV-2 infection

COVID-19 caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is being a serious pandemic with more than 164 million infections and 3.41 million deaths in over 200 countries as of 20 May 2021. This deadly disease mainly affects the respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract, and nervous system. To understand the mechanisms underlying SARS-CoV-2 infection and develop effective medicines, appropriate models that can be used to faithfully mimic viral infection in the human body are urgently needed. Several cell lines have been commonly used to investigate infection susceptibilities, virus infection, replication mechanism and to screen antiviral drugs1,2. Mouse models expressing human ACE2 and hamsters have also been used to imitate the SARS-CoV-2 infection3. However, both cell lines and animal models have limitations and cannot accurately capture the key characteristics of human biology. As a new type of research model, human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs)-derived organoids, like lung, colon, brain have been used for SARS-CoV-2 infection4,5. However, these hPSC-derived organoids represent a fetal phenotype but not a fully mature state in adults. Human lung alveolar type 2 cells-based 3D cultures, human 2D air"“liquid interface bronchioalveolar and human small intestinal organoid models were also used6,7. Here, we established human distal lung organoids (hDLO) from distal lung parenchymal tissues to investigate the infection dynamics of SARS-CoV-2, and observed cellular dynamic changes in the infected organoids, which are similar to clinical features in COVID-19 patients.
SCIENCE
360dx.com

Sysmex Inostics to Seek FDA Approval for Ultra-Sensitive Leukemia Liquid Biopsy Alongside Qiagen

NEW YORK – Sysmex Inostics has developed an ultrasensitive and CLIA-validated next-generation sequencing liquid biopsy assay for detecting minimal residual disease in acute myeloid leukemia, and has partnered with Qiagen to develop and distribute companion diagnostics assays like this one worldwide. AML-MRD-SEQ utilizes a panel covering 68 regions across 20...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Virus detective: searching for Zika, dengue and SARS-CoV-2

You have full access to this article via your institution. In this picture, I’m looking into a digital microscope to observe the structural damage that SARS-CoV-2 does to cells from an African green monkey (Chlorocebus sabaeus). I’m inside NB3, the maximum-biosecurity laboratory here at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil, wearing protective equipment. In this room, we look like astronauts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
360dx.com

Fulgent Details Diversification, Expansion Strategies

NEW YORK – Having won a stunning amount of RT-PCR COVID-19 testing in 2021, Fulgent Genetics expects to accumulate $1 billion on the balance sheet by the end of the year. The Temple City, California, firm now plans to direct this windfall to further grow its core business on numerous fronts.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
360dx.com

AnPac Bio Prices Public Offering of American Depository Shares

NEW YORK – AnPac Bio-Medical Science said late on Tuesday that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 1,301,928 American Depository Shares at $2.22 per share. Gross proceeds from the offering are estimated at approximately $2.9 million, including the full exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option. EF Hutton is the sole book-running manager for the offering.
MARKETS
360dx.com

HHS Provides $650M to Support Point-of-Care Dx Tests for COVID-19

NEW YORK – The US Department of Health and Human Services will invest $650 million from the American Rescue Plan to increase point-of-care diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2, the White House COVID-19 Response Team announced on Wednesday. During the team's briefing, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said the funding...
PUBLIC HEALTH

