This article will teach you how to set up AiMesh so that you can use any compatible Asus routers to build an AiMesh-powered mesh network. Before you begin setting up your Asus AiMesh network, you need to decide which of your compatible routers will act as the AiMesh router, and which will act as nodes. The router should ideally be the most capable, with the most robust feature set. Once you have decided, update the firmware for each of them. Instructions for that will be different depending on the router, but you'll be able to find the firmware and details on how to do so on the Asus support site.

