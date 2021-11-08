Soos files Ombudsman complaint against Niagara Regional Council

This newspaper can’t conclusively say whether selling Pelham’s shares in Niagara Peninsula Energy Inc. was a good move to attempt. We haven’t seen the professional analysis, which remains part of the Town’s closed session records. That said, we do know that hydro companies are seen as stable investments, and we do know that in 2015 Haldimand County sold their hydro company to Hydro One for $75 million dollars. We also know that in the same year the City of Woodstock sold their hydro company to Hydro One for $46.2 million dollars, and that closer to home, we know that Thorold’s sale of their hydro company, also to Hydro One, has resulted in the City of Thorold being debt-free—a stark contrast to Pelham’s all too well-known currently cash-strapped condition.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO