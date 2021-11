With more than 120 majors currently available for undergraduates at Rutgers—New Brunswick, several students provided assessments for their courses of study. Arthur Lai, a School of Arts and Sciences junior, said he is currently pursuing a major in computer science and a minor in business administration. So far, Lai said he finds the Department of Computer Science to be proficient at providing students with a wide range of knowledge in the field without the work being too tedious.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO