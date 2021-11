Even though DeSean Jackson had already announced that he was getting annulled from the Los Angeles Rams prior to Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, opening the door for Tutu Atwell to make a place for himself on the field, the day couldn’t have gone much worse for the second round receiver out of Louisville. Atwell received no targets, had three punt returns for two yards, and left the game with a shoulder injury.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO