Public Health

Latest News on the Corona Crisis – France Advises People Under 30’s Moderna Vaccine – News

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTragic record in Bulgaria: 334 people die in 24 hours. Bulgaria records a new rise with 334 deaths in the middle of the fourth corona wave. In addition, authorities recorded 5286 new infections in 24 hours. This is lower than the peak at the end of October. 8,500 Kovit-19 patients are...

COVID-19 vaccine update: New COVID-19 deaths are mostly fully vaccinated?

In the latest COVID-19 vaccine update, we will talk about Sinovac Phase 3 trials on children below 12 years old in Malaysia and how to solve your MySejahtera vaccine certificate issue. In recent weeks, the number of new COVID-19 deaths involving fully vaccinated is said to be more than those who are not vaccinated. Does this mean that the vaccines don’t make a difference? This and more in the latest video.
People ‘unvaccinated by choice’ in Singapore no longer can receive free covid-19 treatment

Eighty-five percent of people in Singapore eligible for coronavirus vaccines are fully vaccinated, and 18 percent have received booster shots. But the Singaporean government said Monday that it will no longer cover the medical costs of people “unvaccinated by choice,” who make up the bulk of remaining new coronavirus cases and covid-19 hospitalizations in the city-state.
New vaccine requirements for travelers begins Nov. 8

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — This new travel system that will begin on November 8 essentially loosens the restrictions which has prevented most inbound travel from dozens of countries. The White House has given the go ahead from once banned countries like most of the European Union, United Kingdom, and...
Biden administration ignores adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccinations

Follow the science. That is what the Biden administration promised to do regarding COVID-19. However, the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Food and Drug Administration have all been dismissive of doctor concerns mandatory vaccinations are the exact wrong policy prescription. Late last month, Dr. Patricia Lee,...
Covid cases are surging in Europe. America is in denial about what lies in store for it

It’s deja vu, yet again. The pandemic first hit Europe in March 2020, and Americans were in denial, thinking it wouldn’t happen here. Then, later in the year, the Alpha variant wave took hold in the United Kingdom and the United States was unprepared. This recurred with Delta in the summer of 2021. Now, in the fall of 2021, Europe is the outlier continent on the rise with Covid, with approximately 350 cases per 100,000 people and many countries are soaring to new records. This not only involves eastern and central Europe, where there are some countries with low vaccination rates (such as Georgia, only 24% fully vaccinated) and caseloads as high as 160/100,000 (Slovenia), but also western Europe, such as Austria, Belgium, Ireland and several others. Indeed, in Germany, leading virologist Christian Drosten recently warned their death toll could be doubled if more aggressive mitigation and vaccination strategies were not quickly adopted.
Cdc: reinfections and deaths increase among Covid-19 vaccinated people. Reminder required

In recent months, infections, hospitalizations and deaths related to Covid-19 have increased among vaccinated people. This is what emerges from the data just released by the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nonetheless, the data show that the majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths have occurred among unvaccinated Americans.
Why you should pay attention to Germany’s recent COVID-19 surge

Germany reported more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, prompting a dire warning from health officials for residents to get vaccinated. Per CNBC, Germany was once seen as a poster child for fighting the coronavirus. But a recent surge has led the country to see 50,000 cases in one day.
Bulgarians vote in third election round as infections surge

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament and a new president amid a surge of coronavirus infections. Some 6.7 million eligible voters hope that after inconclusive general elections in April and July, the third attempt to elect 240 lawmakers will result in a government to lead the European Union’s poorest member out of health and economic crises.
1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
Europe and Russia battle a new wave of COVID-19

Another wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Europe, setting new records in some countries. Records for daily infections have been shattered in recent days in Germany, the Netherlands and Austria. While deaths from COVID-19 are way down from last year in many European countries, Russia — with barely a third of its population vaccinated — has seen a steady two-month surge and now leads the world in total coronavirus deaths for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
