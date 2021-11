Earlier this year, the Tucson Police Department invited nine people accused of selling drugs in a specific part of town down to the station. None were involved in violent crimes, nor had a history of prior offenses. They were allowed to bring a loved one and had the chance to see the cases the department had been building against them. And then, they were offered a choice: to keep doing what they had been doing, or with the community’s help, to stop selling drugs.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO