Come join our team today! Trail of Bits is hiring full-time Senior Software Engineers and Software Security Research Engineers. Over the last nine years, I’ve interviewed hundreds of applicants for research and engineering positions. One of my favorite icebreakers is, What kind of project would you choose to work on if you were given a $500,000 budget and one year to work on it with no oversight or consequences? (There’s no wrong answer.) Surprisingly, most people have never indulged themselves in this thought experiment. Why? For one, thinking of a good project isn’t easy!

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO