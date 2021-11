We are days away from the holiday season and all major online retailers in the US are already prepared to entice customers with their exciting deals and loyalty programs. The e-retail market in the US is a multi-trillion dollar economy. In 2019, the industry generated close to USD 4.9 trillion dollars in online sales, which is projected to cross USD 5.3 trillion in 2025. Even if we discount the 18 months of COVID-19 scare, this run-rate of revenue growth is phenomenally high. In the US, where reports speculate that there are over 4 million retail establishments, we zeroed onto the top destinations that every shopper definitely visits before making a transaction.

1 DAY AGO