CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Where You Come From by Saša Stanišić review – memory in the wake of war

By Stuart Evers
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fn8n_0cqu8Ckc00
Saša Stanišic: ‘The overwhelming sense in Where You Come From is love.’

The German word Herkunft can mean origin, ancestry or provenance. Any one of these could have functioned adequately as the English title of Saša Stanišić’s prize-winning third novel, but translator Damion Searls’s choice – Where You Come From – conveys a sense of the multiplicity that is intrinsic to this often brilliant novel. Where you come from is a fact, an undeniable series of branches on a family tree; but somehow I couldn’t help but read the words in an interrogable manner, imagining someone, possibly armed, demanding to know someone’s ethnic background.

Stanišić was 14 when the Bosnian war began in 1992, and escaped to Germany with his mother soon afterwards. His father joined them six months later, thinner and with a scar on his face they never discussed. In his previous two novels, Before the Feast and How the Soldier Repairs the Gramophone, he mined his family history and his own biography in a freewheeling narrative style that incorporated jokes, asides, repetition, diversions, digressions and pop-cultural references that pointed to a sense of gleeful improvisation; Where You Come From feels more honed and considered, more in control of its material. It is, at least at first, almost straightforward.

The last line of the first chapter reads: “It is March 7, 2018, in Višegrad, Bosnia-Herzegovina. Grandmother is eighty-seven years old and eleven years old.” Which is perhaps the heart of the novel: a sense that appearance, reality, the past and the present are in a constant state of flux. This is presented in an autofictional framework but, unlike the biographical work of, say, Karl Ove Knausgaard, Ali Smith or Olivia Laing, this is less an excavation of the mundane, a walk in dirty laundry, but more an examination of mundanity in the aftermath of a cataclysmic event.

In the chapter titled Lambs, he writes of a family feast, the roasting of a lamb, a minor infraction involving a football, of watching his mother and her friend tipsily talking by the fire. It is, as so many of these remembrances are, wonderfully alive, vital in its depiction of family life. Then Stanišić adds a coda: two years later, dozens of Muslim women are raped and killed at the same spot.

“Hardly any memory,” he notes, “is just personal; almost every one comes with a postscript, a footnote, of perpetrators and victims and atrocities that took place there.” It is perhaps why, when he meets with friends from the old days, they “talk almost exclusively about [their] current lives. Talking about the past would take calm and time and above all the courage to ask questions.” And also perhaps why, in 2018, he has begun to question his grandmother, Katrina, who has quickly slid into dementia, for fear that those memories will die with her.

It is a refractive prism, this deep delve into the past, so often leading to altered or misleading truths from established facts. A beautifully distilled scene in which his father chases away a snake in a graveyard is later debunked as rubbish by the very hero of the story. (This is told as a series of WhatsApp messages, the last of which is an all too familiar, yet no less heartbreaking, diminuendo.) The fallibility of memory is a well-worn trope, but Stanišić’s understanding of how memory can affect the contours of the present is consistently surprising.

For all the hatred that stirred the Bosnian war, the overwhelming, sometimes overheated, sense in Where You Come From is love: a kinship and communion that yolks entire generations. Characters always seem to be on their best behaviour and this can lead to the novel feeling sentimental at times, a touch ignorant of the dirt under the characters’ fingernails. If there are antagonists here, they are memory and time: two faceless enemies these characters cannot outrun.

The book’s conclusion, though, is a bravura, sustained and singular piece of writing that bursts with wit, heart and empathy. Tricksy as an extended Choose Your Own Adventure section might appear, it brings the novel together as a totality, delivering multiple endings, all of which land deftly in Damion Searls’s excellent translation.

Stuart Evers’s most recent novel is The Blind Light (Picador)

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Mother, I Am Suffocating. This is My Last Film About You.’ Review: A Gorgeous Love/Hate Letter to Africa

The titular matriarch in Jeremiah Lemohang Moses’ “Mother, I Am Suffocating. This is My Last Film About You.” is not really — or not only — a person. She is a concept, a country, an entire continent. The roving black and white cinematography that underscores a clipped, poetic voiceover (courtesy of Sivan Ben Yishai) addresses the African continent hoping to make literal the spirit behind the term “motherland.” All the while, given that we’re placed in an unnamed African country (Lesotho to keen-eyed viewers), this documentary feature playfully retools the simple and simplistic way the region often gets collapsed in the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Laing
imdb.com

‘On The Water’ Review: A Tender Coming-of-Age Story From Estonia

A poignant script, attractive production design and appealing performances bring something fresh to familiar coming-of-age tropes in “On the Water.” Estonia’s submission for the international feature Oscar, the film unfolds in rural Soviet Estonia in the early 1980s, during a pivotal year in the life of the shy teen protagonist that finds him slowly unlocking his potential. The touching yet never sentimental screenplay is by Olavi Ruitlane, based on his own best-selling novel. Balancing gentle humor with the hard facts of life, veteran helmer Peeter Simm finds strong visuals and the correct tone to deliver the story.
MOVIES
Fstoppers

Where Did the Dutch Angle Come From?

Few camera shots are more readily recognizable than the Dutch angle (sometimes known as the Dutch tilt or canted angle), with its jarring tilt capturing the viewer's attention instantly. Where did this strange shot come from, and why do filmmakers use it? This interesting video takes a look at the history of the Dutch angle and its usage in cinema.
MOVIES
ARTnews

‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’ Review: Another Mad Genius

“Cats have been worshipped as god and maligned as the evil allies of witchery and sin, but I think you are the first person to see that they are, in fact, ridiculous.” So says the wife of Louis Wain to her husband in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, a new movie about a Victorian-era illustrator who is credited for changing the reputation of the cat from a mere vermin catcher to ridiculous and cuddly pets through his charming drawings of anthropomorphized felines in newspapers and children’s books like Peter, A Cat O’One Tail: His Life and Adventures (1892), The...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Reader Question: Where do you go for inspiration when the words just aren’t coming?

This question arose in a recent conversation I had with a writer: What do you do to find inspiration when the words just aren’t coming?. There have certainly been multiple times in my writer’s life in which I found myself in need of some sort of creative jolt or at least a crumb or two of inspiration to feed my soul. So in thinking about this question, I scratched out a list of my go to sources of inspiration. Here is that list:
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#German
The Independent

What is the ‘international’ hand signal to indicate you are in danger and where does it come from?

A missing 16-year-old girl was rescued after using a simple hand gesture that can silently signal that you are in danger or need help, prompting many to reshare social media videos of the sign.The hand signal, which has become recognised as an international signal of help, was first created by the Women’s Funding Network in connection with the Canadian Women’s Foundation at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown as a way for domestic abuse victims to indicate non-verbally that they needed help.The signal, which is meant to be made with one hand, sees an individual face their palm outward...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc27.com

The Unknown Soldier series: Where does World War I video footage come from?

(WHTM) — World War I was notable for many reasons — brutal slaughter being the foremost. But it’s also the first war to be extensively recorded on motion picture film. During the five years of the war, cinematographers on both sides of the conflict shot literally miles of film, showing everything from basic training to actual combat.
MILITARY
Variety

Cinematographer Piotr Sobocinski Creates Trapped Characters in Murder Story ‘Hyacinth’ – Camerimage

In setting the frame for the Cold War Poland thriller “Operation Hyacinth” – which plays in the Polish Films Competition section of this week’s EnergaCamerimage Film Festival – cinematographer Piotr Sobocinski says he found himself in a race against time. The DP, who’s filmed dark stories in critical successes such as “Corpus Christi” and “Hatred,” is not referring to the constraints of the low-budget film’s 27-day shoot when he says he felt his location options were fading fast. Instead, Sobocinski says, he was shocked to learn that some 90% of the Warsaw locations that looked right for a communist-era setting during his...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dementia
Country
Germany
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
imdb.com

The Heartwarming Reason Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Lost "Concentration" on Harry Potter Set

Harry Potter is how old?! It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint first made their film debuts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the first movie adaptation in the beloved series. Back in 2001, the movie based on the best-selling books by J.K. Rowling hit theaters across the world and audiences fell in love with the movie about an orphaned boy who enrolls in a school of wizardry. Director Chris Columbus recently told Variety that the initial filming experience with the child actors playing Harry, Hermione and Ron was not necessarily magical. "In the first film, there was not a lot of professional...
MOVIES
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
CELEBRITIES
flickeringmyth.com

Trailer for horror-comedy Ankle Biters unleashes Mommy’s Little Devils

Dark Star Pictures has released a poster and trailer for director Bennet De Brabandere’s horror-comedy Ankle Biters which follows four young girls as they plot to protect their mother at all costs against her new boyfriend when they mistake an act of lovemaking as an attack; take a look here…
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy