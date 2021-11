The response to Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announcement of an electric vehicle policy has focused on its inconsistency with his derisive statements in 2019 that the technology would “end the weekend”. What’s more important, however, is whether the policy is consistent with the government’s belated commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Examining the modelling behind the commitment allows us to assess this, and possibly helps explain the timing of Morrison’s rhetorical pivot. Transport is covered only briefly in the modelling, which was released late on Friday, and the government does not set out technological goals. However, it is...

CARS ・ 10 HOURS AGO