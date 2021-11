WACO, Texas (Nov. 11, 2021) – Baylor University today announced the naming of the Mary Jo Robbins Clinic for Autism Research and Practice in honor of Mary Jo Robbins of Houston. The announcement is in recognition of the support and continued efforts of William K. “Bill” and Mary Jo Robbins, a couple who has spent their lifetimes championing excellence in health care.

