INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives found a sizable amount of cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, and meth as well as a variety of guns at a home on the south side of Indianapolis. Members of IMPD's SWAT team and the Violent Crimes Task Force searched a home in the 2900 block of Percheron Lane, near Interstate 65 and South Keystone Avenue, where they "immediately" found 10 guns, according to IMPD. Detectives also noticed evidence that led them to believe the person in the home had been dealing narcotics.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO