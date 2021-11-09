CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trash piling up at local apartment complex

By Tatiana Battle
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Capstone Management properties runs both Compass Pointe and Constellation Ranch in Midland.

“We have even asked if they can come to fumigate our apartments because all of the animals that show up because of the trash,” says, Leti Ramirez

Last week people who live at Constellation Ranch complained about the overflowing dumpsters. People who live at both properties say the trash has been piling up for weeks.

In a statement from Compass Pointe Property Manager Debra Varner’Rael says “To all compass pointe residents the trash service missed pickup on Friday and Monday. Corporate is handling the issue, trash will be picked up Wednesday”.

